Amari Cooper Credits Joe Flacco For His Monster Game Against Texans

Videos by OutKick

Amari Cooper and Joe Flacco have been playing together for less than a month. But already, their bond looks as strong as any quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL.

It’s a welcome change for Cooper, who has spent the 2023 season trying to adapt to three quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver certainly stole the show Sunday. Cooper went off in a dominant win over the Houston Texans — finishing with two touchdowns on 11 catches for 265 yards. That’s a Browns single-game record and the most in a game by any receiver this season.

His efforts helped lead the Browns to a 36-22 win.

“Amari, man, he’s special,” Flacco said. “We were able to get him downfield a little bit, but he was also able to just go up for some balls and just be strong to the catch.”

Special, indeed. But Flacco was no slouch either. Sunday marked the 38 year old’s third-straight game with 300+ passing yards.

Joe Flacco Brings New Life To Amari Cooper, Browns Offense

Sure, a good chunk of that yardage went to Cooper. But if there’s anything the veteran wideout knows, it’s that a receiver can only be as good as his quarterback.

“To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe,” Cooper said. “He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. I think, obviously, with the relationship between a receiver and a quarterback, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The best way to explain it is that we mesh well together.”

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Browns pulled Flacco out of semi-retirement in late November after losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury. But it didn’t take the former Super Bowl MVP long to get acclimated.

“I think it’s (easy to) forget how much fun this all is,” Flacco said. “There is a piece of you that forgets it, and to be reminded of it has been special.”

The 10-5 Browns have now won three straight with Flacco under center. They’re second in the AFC North (behind the Baltimore Ravens) and they’re just one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

They’ll try to do that next week at home against the New York Jets.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.