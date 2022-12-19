Amar’e Stoudemire Denies Allegations That He Struck His Daughter

On Sunday, news broke that former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. Now, Stoudemire is denying those allegations.

Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly punching and slapping one of his teenage daughters, drawing blood. The police report does not specify which of his daughters is the alleged victim. He has two, ages 14 and 17.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald reads. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

On Sunday night, Stoudemire took to Instagram to deny the allegations and plead his innocence.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter,” he wrote. “It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts.”

Stoudemire went on to discuss his Jewish faith, seemingly implying that the allegations do not match what he believes.

Amar’e Stoudemire played several seasons internationally after leaving the NBA in 2016. He was a player development assistant for the Knicks from 2020 to 2022. (Photo by Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images)

Stoudemire Claimed The Injuries Couldn’t Have Been Caused By Someone His Size

The ex-NBA player claimed that his daughter’s injuries couldn’t have been the result of being struck by someone his size.

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.”

Stoudemire went on to say that he couldn’t imagine assaulting anyone, especially one of his children.

Finally, he asked the public to give his family space while they deal with the fallout of the allegations.

“As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

It was an eventful Saturday for the Stoudemires. Just hours before the alleged incident, Stoudemire received a master’s degree from the University of Miami.

After the arrest, Stoudemire’s bond was set at $1,500. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 17.

