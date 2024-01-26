Alyssa Milano Starts GoFundMe To Pay For Her Son’s Travel Ball, Begs Followers For Money

Videos by OutKick

America, we have a problem.

I have pleaded with people over and over to stop with one of the ugliest forms of adult behavior known to man during these modern times: Begging others to fund your kid, or kids’, travel sports ambitions.

Stop being able-bodied begging losers acting like you’re 115 pounds of dripping wet skin and bones in a Depression-era breadline.

Pay for it yourself Get a second job; get a third job Find a sponsor Take out a loan Hold a car wash Sell sandwiches, candy bars door-to-door, mow lawns, shovel a driveway

Here we are with loser Hollywood elitist Super Lib Alyssa Milano and her talent agent husband, David Bugliari, begging, via a GoFundMe, for people to donate money to their son’s 12U travel baseball team so it can make a cross-country journey to Cooperstown, New York to play at the Dreams Park that every travel ball kid dreams about these days instead of playing in Williamsport at the Little League World Series.

“Baseball is life and our teamates (SIC) are our brothers. Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds,” Milano writes on the GoFundMe where she’s listed as the organizer “on behalf of David Bugliari.”

Alyssa Milano is looking to raise $10,000 for the team.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field,” Milano adds via the GoFundMe on behalf of the boys.

Based on the GoFundMe creation date, Milano has been begging for travel ball money since May 19, 2023.

Doesn’t Alyssa Milano have millions? I assume she has $10k lying around

I don’t know how much money Milano and her husband have at their disposal. The net worth sites say she has $10 million. That’s not the focus here.

This is about the simple loser act of even thinking it’s the right move for others, strangers, to fund any part of a family vacation. Of course, she has the funds to pay for her kid, and all the other kids, to travel to Cooperstown.

These days, it’s easier to be a scumbag who would rather ask strangers, who are up to their eyeballs in debt, to pay up.

But…but…but…we MUST raise funds or we can’t be an elite travel ball team.

You live in California.

You can’t rip a ballpark hot dog & draft beer fart into a southerly California breeze without it wafting into the dugouts of 50 elite 12U teams. 230 California-born Major League Baseball players played during the 2023 season. Texas (101 players) was second.

How do we, as Americans, stop being such losers who beg people to buy Super Bowl squares on Facebook, laundry detergent to pay for cheerleading squads, or those calendars where people tell friends and family to pick a date and give them the money (if you pick June 28, you pay $28) so the family can fund their travel ball?

First, it starts with parents looking in the mirror and asking themselves, “Who am I?” and “What do I believe?”

“Am I a loser who wants others to give their money so I can go get ripped at the hotel pool with the other travel ball parents?”

Are you a grown adult who asks your retired parents to pay for your vacations or do you want to be known as a bust-your-ass, hard-working American who doesn’t want a handout? I like to think the majority of Americans want to have the latter on their life resumes.

The problem right now is that Americans don’t know how to be told “no” or how to say “no.” Consumer debut is soaring. Entering 2024, American household debt stood at $17.3 trillion. 3 in 5 Americans are in credit card debt and 14% of those Americans missed a payment in 2013. And 48% of consumers are using credit cards to handle monthly living expenses.

Next, it’s is up to those of us being asked to pay for these Alyssa Milano vacations to say f–k you, enough is enough. Sorry, kids, your parents should’ve gotten a second job. Your parents should’ve saved. Your parents should’ve borrowed against their houses like the old days when Earl Woods did just that.

Or your mom and dad should dip into their own savings and pay the bill like responsible adults.

Don’t buy the squares.

Don’t buy the detergent.

Don’t ‘buy’ dates on the donation calendars.

Don’t give Alyssa Milano money on GoFundMe.

I’ll cut to the chase: F–k ’em. Figure it out, travel ball beggars.