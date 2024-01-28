Alyssa Milano Can Afford A $200K Porsche But Not A Trip To Cooperstown

Videos by OutKick

Oh, Alyssa Milano. Can you get any more tone deaf?

Just days after begging her followers for money, the Hollywood elitist was photographed driving her fully-loaded, customized 2023 electric Porsche Taycan 4S — worth around $200,000.

The Daily Mail caught Milano and her 12-year-old son Milo pulling up to a Los Angeles PetSmart in the luxury vehicle. And it seems they even took home a couple adorable new puppies!

In other words, it doesn’t really look like she’s hurting for cash.

Alyssa Milano is spotted driving her $200k electric Porsche Taycan with son Milo to pet store – days after asking for $10k donation for his baseball team trip https://t.co/byfECugoh9 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 28, 2024

The actress took a lot of heat this week, particularly from OutKick’s Joe Kinsey, after tweeting a GoFundMe link to a fundraiser for her son’s baseball team. She asked her followers — most of whom probably don’t drive fully-customized Porsches — for $10,000 to send Milo’s 12U travel team to Cooperstown.

She even defended her shameless panhandling by saying she paid for other things, like kids’ birthday parties.

“It’s unreal, right away, just because you’re an actress, people think you have to fund the entire thing,” one delusional follower said to her.

“I know. And I would if I could,” she responded.

I know. And I would if I could. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024

As of Saturday morning, Milano’s panhandling had netted the team $9,206 of the $10,000 they were looking for to stay afloat. So OutKick founder Clay Travis went ahead and picked up the rest of the tab — on one condition. All Clay asked in return for his donation was for Milo’s team to rock some red MAGA hats in Cooperstown.

Seems reasonable.

Alyssa Milano hasn’t yet thanked Clay for his generosity, but I’m sure she’ll get around to it. Right after she takes her Porsche for a quick shopping trip down Rodeo Drive.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.