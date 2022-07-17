Allyson Felix Wins Bronze In Final Competitive International Race

Women’s track and field star Allyson Felix is leaving the sport at the age of 36 after a tremendously successful run at the top.

Felix has won a remarkable 19 world champion medals in her illustrious racing career. Her Olympic record is equally impressive, with seven gold medals, three silvers and one bronze spread out over five appearances.

The 2022 track and field world championships are underway in Eugene, Oregon, with Felix running her final major international race in the mixed-gender 4×400 relay.

Felix helped the United States team to a bronze, which gave her a 30th major international medal, and was visibly emotional after the conclusion:

She also expressed how much the moment meant to her and her family:

“To be able to come here in front of a home crowd, it’s something I’ve always wanted,” said Felix, who burst on to the track scene as a teenager in Los Angeles and has blossomed into one of the brightest stars in the sport. “To be able to have that, obviously not in the prime of my career, to finish here tonight, to have (daughter) Cammy in the stands, to share that moment meant a lot.”

The U.S. team was in position for gold for much of the race, before being passed near the end of the race by the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands to finish in third.

Her teammates also expressed their admiration for Felix’s remarkable career, saying her impact goes beyond any single story:

“There’s not one single story that can explain the impact she’s had on the sport,” Godwin added. “She’s an icon in the sport, for us to come out and compete with her, it’s a blessing to have the opportunity.”

While not quite going out on top, securing a 30th international medal is an incredible achievement. Felix’s contribution to the U.S. team’s success is matched by only a few other athletes in history.