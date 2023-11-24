Allie Rae Trashes Wisconsin, Demands Minnesota Coaching Change Ahead Of Rivalry Game

Videos by OutKick

Allie Rae has faith Minnesota can beat Wisconsin, but she’s not pleased with the general direction of the program.

The Badgers and Gophers square off Saturday afternoon in the Twin Cities. It’s the latest installment of the Paul Bunyan’s Axe – the oldest rivalry in major college football. The Gophers have pulled off unexpected wins over Wisconsin two straight years after being mostly dominated for nearly two decades.

Rae, a popular Instagram and OnlyFans star, believes Minnesota will make it three in a row Saturday.

Allie Rae previews Wisconsin/Minnesota rivalry game.

“Gophers win by field goal. Both teams are struggling this year but I think it will be close,” Rae told me in an exclusive interview breaking down the game.

While Allie Rae believes Minnesota will improve to 6-6 to become bowl eligible, she would like to see some major changes.

How major are we talking? Might be time for Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck to pack his bags and get the hell out.

“We need a new direction – P.J. struggles with clock management, and play-calling at times. Love his energy, great role model, but we have had too many bad losses,” the OnlyFans sensation explained.

OnlyFans star Allie Rae speaks exclusively about the Wisconsin/Minnesota game. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

One of the major issues is bad losses that simply won’t be acceptable once four major teams – USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington – join the conference next year.

“I feel like we have given him the time necessary. Yeah, I’m tired of the Bowling Green, Illinois, Northwestern type losses. If there was ever a time the B1G was ‘winnable’ it was these past 4 years. Those were the types of losses that shouldn’t happen. Now with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington coming into the mix, I just don’t see the Gophers at the top of the standings with the way Fleck runs his program,” Allie Rae, an OutKick fan favorite, explained.

Rae sets her sights on Wisconsin fans.

As everyone knows, Wisconsin fans and Minnesota fans hate each other. It’s not just bitter. The rivalry is fueled by rage and envy….from Minnesota fans who wish they were like the great people of Wisconsin. You know what everyone talented from Minnesota has in common? They either went to school in Wisconsin or live there. Gophers fans are looked at as the safety school people who are like your dumb cousin at family functions. You laugh at him and tell him he’s doing well, but you don’t let him near anything serious.

While I’m more than happy to dish it out, Rae is as well, and she’s enjoyed watching Wisconsin be humbled in multiple sports the past few years (pour one out for the homies).

“Wisconsin sucks, period. I’m 100% a hater. They have been arrogant for so long, but they have been put in their place the last couple years. We’ve had the axe for the last two years, Packers lost Rodgers, Badgers hockey has been terrible for so long (they are doing well this year though) – so it’s been fun to see them be brought down a notch,” Rae told me in an exchange that could spark a border war.

The good news for Rae and myself is this feud will be settled on the field Saturday. She wants to claim the Wisconsin faithful have “been arrogant for so long” (probably some truth to that), then she better hope the Badgers don’t win tomorrow. The bulletin board material is up. At the same time, Wisconsin fans might have to head for the hills if the Badgers lose three in a row to the Gophers. That’s just not acceptable.

Allie Rae rips Wisconsin fans in exclusive interview with OutKick. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and fire away with your predictions. Trust me, I’ll be VERY loud if Wisconsin wins over the Gophers to break a dry streak of possessing Paul Bunyan’s Axe.