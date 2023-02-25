Allie Marie Redmond Is Instagram’s Next Big Star, Dick Vitale Catches A Stray In Clay Vs. Bama Fan War, Plus Wheel of Fortune Ross

Videos by OutKick

There I was in the recliner last night when Pink comes on a Pfizer commercial telling me to make sure I am “ready” because she got COVID real bad once and it flared up her asthma and it was scary… then my head about exploded

Ok, guys, let me paint this picture for you of why I’m officially fired up over this Pink Pfizer commercial. Wednesday morning, I was driving to East Palestine to get a look at that town and what the people are going through with the train derailment. On the drive over, I listened to Howard Stern for the first time in like a decade and he just happened to have Pink on for a long interview and a performance session.

After Pink’s performance of “What About Us,” Stern mentioned how so many performers say they aren’t on top of their game in the morning with their voice. Pink said something about the morning performance not bothering her and how it brought back the rasp in her voice that she had when she still smoked cigs.

It was an interesting exchange. Nothing more, nothing less. Then I moved on.

Fast-forward to Friday night and I’m in the recliner after a long week of blogging. I was in full decompression mode trying not to make my brain think for a second when Pink pops up on the Pfizer commercial (I think it was during the CBS news because Pfizer is now a big sponsor of pretty much every news show CBS pumps out) and she’s saying something about her asthma and COVID.

Wait, what?

“If this were the real COVID-19, I would be in real trouble because I have asthma,” Pink says in the commercial. “If you get COVID on top of asthma like I did, the last thing you want to do is wait and see,” Pink continues later in the commercial.

“Be ready. Have a plan, and ask your doctor about treatment options that may help,” she concludes.

So if I have this right, I’m supposed to take COVID shot advice from a singer who was a smoker until around 2017 and was smoking cigs all those years while also having asthma?

I mean, hell yeah, sign me up for the shot, if Pink says so. Like, how in thee hell could I go wrong with that advice? Hey smokers who has asthma, “be ready,” and talk to your doctors about “your options” when the COVID comes knocking.

By the way, that’s a powerful voice. She’s right about the rasp. I just wish she wouldn’t be pumpin’ the shot after years of destroying her lungs. Maybe sit this one out? Or not. I’m sure Pfizer pays pretty well.

How to prevent kids from becoming soft – Round Two!

• Ron M. in Lake Oswego, Oregon writes:

It’s been a while since I have dropped in from the Limo Lib Heaven of Lake Oswego but here goes:

Kids (I have 13 yr old daughter and 20 yr old son), to echo the “you’re fine” mantra our saying is: Bones heal, Chicks/Boys dig scars, Pain is temporary, and Glory is forever.”

Sports, sports, sports. Personally, Rugby (Union) is best for boys and girls. I coached it in college and had a whole speech for my Women’s Team Parents about how they learned more in 1 season playing than in the other 4 years of Jesuit education. Otherwise team sports are what we do/did. Softball owns us now…

Scouting. Originally Boy Scouts but now Scouting USA. Both kids did it and learned INVALUABLE lessons about life. “Be Prepared” the Scout Motto says it all. The South Oath and Law will also never let you down. Plus all the other skills of camping, first aid and so on that EVERY kid learns just making it First Class Scout let alone Eagle if they get there.

Car maintenance, if nothing else how to change a tire and jump a car. Skid school too if you live where that is an issue.

Finally, a faith-based system that requires a belief that there is more to life than the toys you get now. There must be right AND wrong in it and knowledge that when you die there is something coming after. I have my own views of which one is right but I will not open that can of worms here.

4. Any fellow Screencappers looking for an in-person bull session can find me at Broadway Cigar in Lake O several times a week. I sit in the back in front of the two TVs watching sports, TCM, and discussing Livy D etc w/ the boys.

• Michael H. writes:

I have two simple guidelines for my children – one a rule, one a conversation – both with related objectives:

The first is I HAMMER to my children that the only thing you can control unequivocally is how you treat other people. Everything else is some combination of luck, timing, talent, resource, etc. The hardest thing to do is always be kind. So learn that early.

The second is that I ask my children the same question every day after school:

“Who’d you help today and who helped you?”

It’s an extension of the kindness objective, but there’s much more to it. A good day is a day where you build self confidence by helping someone in a moment of need and where you also learn humility by accepting help from someone else in your time of need. And regardless of the day, there is ALWAYS the chance to help someone (hold the door at the grocery store, over tip a waitress, just smile at someone who looks like they need a smile) and there’s ALWAYS a chance to accept help (let someone else hold the door for you…)

There were a lot of other great suggestions (never let your kids, or yourself, quit anything once you’ve started – you can worry about “sunk cost fallacy” after you’ve mastered not giving up) but I’ve found in the whirlwind of parenting if I can focus on simple repeatable things it’s amazing what comes out of it.

I told my daughter (almost 11) my proudest moment was when she argued with her grandparents about why values are more important than beliefs because beliefs change over time, or should, as you gather new information, whereas your values determine how you react to that new information and be willing to change your beliefs. I almost started crying I was so proud.

And she dances – and hear’s about it, a lot, if she gives anything less than everything she has to give. You’re going to chose to do something, you’re going to do it right. My son plays Hockey and Soccer and the rules are exactly the same for him. You’re going to do it, you’re going to do it right, and your team is going to always know they can count on you.

Otherwise, life is probably too easy for our kids, but you can’t win them all 🙂

Thanks for creating this amazing community Joe.

Battery Daddy for the mower batteries, chainsaw batteries, leaf blower batteries, etc.

• Michael L. in Charleston, SC writes:

Like everyone else here, I think the forced electric mowers and everything else complete bull shit. However, if it’s coming, we should be ready. If there isn’t one, there needs to be a Battery Daddy for all those batteries for the mower, blower, chainsaw, and the list goes on.

After the old hag all but said the people of East Palestine got what they deserved, I have to say, FUCK JOY BEHAR!!!

Now for a great weekend of Spring Training baseball and the new rules.

Kinsey:

Michael is talking about this clip where Joy pretty much tells the people I visited Wednesday, “F–k you, you deserve what you voted for, now enjoy your water.”

So tolerant, Joy.

• Kyle B., wants to have a word with the politicians who are hellbent on outlawing your mowers:

Kyle B. from Middletown, DE here. I’m one of your ‘LinkedIn bros.’

Not especially relevant to today’s SC, and I want to stick up for the lib-lib readers. I get that loyal readers are protective of this space and understand that leftists ruin everything they touch. Not all liberals are leftist, socialist, marxist, communists. If they’ve found and enjoy ScreenCaps, there’s hope for them. As long as they’re not trying to change anything, everyone should be welcome.

If ScreenCaps is what America was and should be, there’s room for respectful disagreement. It’s healthy and we all grow with it.

I’ll tie it into the ban on gas lawn equipment. The electrical grid is strained under existing load. Even if they worked as efficiently as claimed (they don’t), wind and solar farms would take up huge tracts of land and mar the environment (and kill birds and whales). There’s not enough nickel in the world (to say nothing of the 3rd-world mining conditions) to meet anything close to the battery storage capacity needed to make electrification of the economy possible. Whether you agree with the climate change cult or not, these are facts. Any effort to push more electricity use without addressing the real-world challenges is just playing politics. They’re not saving the environment (or kids or polar bears or whatever the current claim may be).

The more people we can expose to the folly of leftist ideas, the more intelligent questions they are able to ask in their circles.

90%+ of what we do is fun. When it gets serious, let’s have as many voices as possible.

Kinsey:

I had a reader point me to Scarsdale, NY (just north of New York City) where residents are urged to CALL THE POLICE on residents who go rogue and use a gas-powered leaf blower.

Look at these rules.

My initial reaction: Why are residents not allowed to use gas-powered leaf blowers on weekends, and Mondays, from October through December when people are off work and do their yardwork? Your doors and windows are closed that time of year. The noise is negligible compared to the summer when you don’t want your neighbor hammering a leaf blower for hours to get ever little spec of grass off his driveway while you’re trying to have a Patio SZN session.

I agree with the federal holiday ban. The TNML community knows to work their asses off to be prepared to take it easy on the holidays. That’s why we mow on Thursdays.

Let’s face it, people have lost their damn minds. Call the police on violators…LOLOLOL.

Now, let’s move along to the old lady in Florida who was ripped to shreds by a gator while walking her dog BY THE SHORELINE OF A FLORIDA POND IN A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY.

I wrote a COLUMN about this Friday. Hey old people, get your asses away from those ponds with your little meat pie dogs who look like dinner to the gators.

• Paul B., who lives a couple of streets over from my dad’s retirement community in Naples/Marco Island, writes:

When I see a story like this, and yes it’s bad and I feel sorry for the family, it just makes me think of what we were taught when I was growing up down here. Everything down here wants to kill you. I teach my kids the same thing.

Before you walk up to a fishing spot, scan the water, scan the ground, look for things as simple as a fire ant mound. I have a monster gator, and several smaller ones, that make there way to my canal system throughout the year. The 12′ gator is back now and he knows my fishing schedule. I have to change it up and stop going out for a few days.

We have a bear that should be coming back soon now that it’s turning spring. The bear comes and gets in everybody’s trash. I got tired of it busting my gate and having to fix it every week so I just put the garbage out by the road at night.

My point is this, people that grew up here know this, it’s a way of life. I think people that just come down here don’t know how fast a gator actually is. Do what Joe said and just stay away from the water. Like, far away, no need to go down there unless you are fishing. It make me think of the Bane quote about darkness. Paraphrasing here You merely adopted the darkness.

I was born in it, molded by it. Apply that to born-and-raised Floridians. You merely adopted Florida. I was born in it, molded by it. I wouldn’t want it any other way. If I went up to Ohio or anywhere north of Gainesville I’d be to cold and wouldn’t know how to handle the snow or ice.

The European T-cation rolls along

• Mike T. checks in from Civita, Italy where you need at motorcycle or small truck to even access the place:

That’s it, Saturday Screencaps is in the books.

Enjoy your big final weekend of February. Next week we enter a pivotal month that will have all sorts of action. You have March Madness, the 3rd Annual OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge and I have a special weekend road trip field report coming up.

Finish February strong!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Lumber inflated sales… Now lumber deflates sales.



The current $3.40 for a 2×4 is at least recognizable to the 2010-2019 prices… which I'm fine with.



Copper wire, on the other hand… $175 that I last paid for a 1000' roll of 12/2 Romex in late 2016 is still $636. https://t.co/ANyjwGpqBl — Widge (@thirdgenwidget) February 21, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Dick Vitale just out here taking strays in Bama fan emails to me. pic.twitter.com/UasKXomFAB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2023

I do it for the fans. They make it all worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/bYXaAt8ngp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2023

After releasing DT Michael Brockers, the oldest Lions player is 29 years old 😳



Detroit has a young team brewing pic.twitter.com/o6dyZkar21 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 25, 2023

𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥:



Nintendo paid Tyson $50K for his likeness for Punch-Out.



That year, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history & sales exploded.



The game sold 2M copies & generated $1.7B in revenue for Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/R68FopZco7 — Rally (@OnRallyRd) February 24, 2023

Thank You Dr. Cura! 6 Years Left On The Pacemaker Battery! Echo At 56-Looking And Feeling GREAT! Defying All Odds At 74! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/9bAWxItbJp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 24, 2023

Ross from Carlisle, Ohio is all jacked up on Mountain Dew. pic.twitter.com/iI7P6LGRIR — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 25, 2023

We’ve all been there pic.twitter.com/zRb9kmccl2 — Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) February 24, 2023

Worn by Mark Wahlberg in Lone Survivor (2013), this is just one of many star-studded items featured in our #PropstoreOnlineAuction



Bid now until lots close February 27 & 28, 2023 athttps://t.co/oBCSDTh4PT pic.twitter.com/0vDOSZNsOq — Propstore (@propstore_com) February 25, 2023

Now live at BaT Auctions: 1952 Murray Station Wagon Pedal Car. https://t.co/fuf6YU2O0H pic.twitter.com/7sy58WgqJL — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) February 24, 2023

Feb 24th, 1836



“I am determined to sustain myself as long as possible & die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor & that of his country – Victory or Death.”



William Barret Travis



Lt. Col.comdt. pic.twitter.com/kOYPCq9YzZ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 24, 2023

Two fully intact bird’s nests from Laos were seized by Cincinnati CBP. The nests weighed .5lbs & further inspection determined that bird down feathers were embedded in both, indicating that the structures were not clean. Laos is affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. pic.twitter.com/Evyltn8YmP — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) February 24, 2023

Looking more and more like Lyzz is an AI bot.



I should've known. pic.twitter.com/4NPmV7Bypc — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 24, 2023