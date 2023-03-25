Allen Lazard Swears Aaron Rodgers Is Headed To The Jets

Videos by OutKick

We’re in week — oh, who the hell knows at this point? — of Aaron Rodgers Watch ’23 with little to show for it. Still, Allen Lazard insists the deal will get done.

After plenty of chats, speculation, outright declarations, and sitting in the dark, Rodgers’ move to the Jets has yet to happen. Still. some of his favorite offensive weapons have already traded green and yellow for green and white.

One of those weapons is Lazard, TMZ Sports caught up with him as he sat in his car, and the recently-signed New York Jet insists Rodgers is headed to the Big Apple.

Lazard said playing for Nathaniel Hackett and potentially with Rodgers again, was the primary reason he signed in New York. However, even with Rodgers’ move to the Jets still not done yet, he’s not concerned.

“No, there’s no worry on my end,” he said. “Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to being a New York Jet this year and realizing that it’s kind of on the guys upstairs to kind of handle the business side of things and figure out what’s payable or compromisable for this whole thing to go down.”

Lazard said a lot of guys — himself included — want to see the deal finalized. However, there still isn’t a huge rush to get it done.

“The beauty is that, y’know, we don’t play a game until September,” Lazard said. “We haven’t even started OTAs yet so there’s no rush in getting this process done and everything.

“I know once it goes through and we’re able to get in the classroom together, we’re able to get on the field together, we’re going to start cooking something special.”

