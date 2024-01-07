Allegiant Stadium Playing Field Looks Atrocious For Raiders-Broncos Game

Videos by OutKick

The NFL and its players have long engaged in a debate on whether grass or turf fields are safer for the athletes. But both sides would agree that no field should look like the one at Allegiant Stadium.

We are less than two hours away from kickoff for the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Denver Broncos. While it’s a meaningless game (neither team can get in the playoffs), you’d still expect things to unfold in a professional manner. That means things like the playing surface should be in game condition.

But that wasn’t the case at Allegiant Stadium. It looked like the maintenance crew forgot to do their jobs.

The playing surface in the endzones looked absolutely atrocious. Most of the field looked like an entire team scraped their cleats across the field and left it in shambles.

Broncos reporter Scotty Gange got clips of the field in the pregame.

“This is what they have to play on, at a $1.9 billion stadium? The green part outside of the endzones looks better. But this is disgusting,” Gange said as he zoomed in on the field.

2nd most expensive stadium in the world…and this is what you get 🤢 #9sports pic.twitter.com/E7t6NGEHBy — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) January 7, 2024

My local high school’s football field looks better than that. Mind you, Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive sports arena in the world. Sounds like they need to invest in a better maintenance crew.

Social media had plenty of jokes for the situation.

That turf could use a little lotion 🤣😅 — Cityboi Ju (@cityboiju) January 7, 2024

Good news is that it’s in the end zone so both teams are safe — Super Two Sports (@SuperTwoSports) January 7, 2024

Grounds crew said we ain't makin the playoffs what do I care🤣 — Teebs McGeebs (@TeebsMcGeebs) January 7, 2024

Damn I want to say that look like Lebron scalp so bad but y’all gone say I’m hating. — Norris Powell (@NorrisPowell13) January 7, 2024

The Raiders and Broncos kickoff at 4:25. But I’m sure they’d like to end their seasons playing on a field in better conditions.