All Signs Pointing Towards This Total Play

Jets vs. Broncos, 4:25 ET

Sometimes you have to scour the entire board to find a gem and it may not always be in the place you’d expect. A lot of times I find myself taking games that are not in primetime or are matchups that most people wouldn’t look forward to. This isn’t a matchup of teams that are likely to go anywhere this season, but it is a matchup that I think we can get some good results in. We are putting a unit on the game between the Jets and the Broncos.

The biggest news of the New York Jets has been covered over and over to the point of making me nauseous. Yes, we get it, Taylor Swift attended one of your games, let’s move on. Just kidding, it was the Aaron Rodgers injury. The Jets had to turn their season to Zach Wilson, and unfortunately, it is going about as well as you’d expect. I did see something from him in the last game against Kansas City that made me at least partially reconsider my stance on him. He was clearly upset that he fumbled the ball against the Chiefs and took ownership that it cost the Jets the game. That’s a big step forward from a young player. The Chiefs aren’t the best defense in the world, but he looked competent against them and kept the Jets in the game. I think he is going to have a great game against the Broncos. Denver has essentially made every quarterback they’ve played this season look like a Hall of Fame candidate. They are allowing opponents 478 yards of offense on average through their first four games. That means they essentially can’t stop anything. The Jets defense is talented, but I think they will struggle a bit in the altitude and the Broncos will be able to move the ball even if they can’t score every time.

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It isn’t like the Broncos figured some sort of magic out last week as they came back and beat the Bears. They still allowed 28 points to an offense that was struggling. They needed to come back in the fourth quarter in order to win the game and were down 21 points at one point in the game. Still, coming back and winning that game has to feel good. Now they come home and play another winnable game. Russell Wilson isn’t the same guy he was in Seattle, but he has produced nine touchdown passes to two interceptions and is averaging about 250 passing yards per game. Their offense isn’t struggling, but the defense hasn’t really allowed them to stay in games. Sure, they gave up 70 points to the Dolphins, but they also allowed 28 points to the Bears and 35 to the Commanders. In order to win this game, I think the offensive line needs to do a better job against the Jets defensive front. If they give Wilson time he should be able to find his receivers. That was the difference in the last game as the Bears got little pressure against him. I don’t know that the Broncos offensive line is up to the task.

I think the Jets could win this game, but if we are being honest, this seems like a coinflip game. I’m going to take the over in the game instead as I think the Jets offense should roll and as long as Wilson gets time he can probably attack the Jets defense. It isn’t a ridiculous amount of points so I’ll take over 43.5 for the game.

