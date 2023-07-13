All-Pro Defensive Tackle Quinnen Williams And New York Jets Finding Peace Again

Videos by OutKick

Quinnen Williams is cool with the New York Jets again, after agreeing to a four-year extension worth $96 million.

So the hand-wringing and concern about his contract negotiations has met an expected positive outcome. Williams gets $66 million in guarantees on a contract negotiated on his behalf by agent Nicole Lynn.

Williams earlier Thursday signaled a peace with the team by returning the club to his Twitter account. He had previously removed mention of himself as a defensive tackle for the Jets and had changed the photo on his header.

“Defensive tackle for …,” his account described him.

Williams also skipped the Jets’ voluntary offseason program and OTAs, and the reason there wasn’t mandatory minicamp drama is because coach Robert Saleh cancelled it.

But all is well now.

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets celebrates after sacking Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Jets and Quinnen Williams Working On Extension

And that should not surprise anyone who has been listening to head coach Robert Saleh discuss the matter this offseason.

“I’m not worried at all,” Saleh said of the matter earlier in the offseason. “That thing will get done, and he’ll be here.”

For Williams to agree to an extension it was always going to be expensive. He was a first-team All-Pro last season when he collected 12 sacks from his interior line spot.

He has 25 sacks the past three seasons, which is third-best among interior linemen. Kansas City’s Chris Jones (32) and Aaron Donald (31) are first and second, respectively.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Jets Have Been Optimistic About Williams Deal

And, outstanding interior linemen do not come cheaply, as this offseason proved.

Defensive tackles Daron Payne of the Commanders, Jeffery Simmons of the Titans and Dexter Lawrence of the Giants signed four-year extensions this offseason.

Williams wanted a four-year extension as well so that he can take another shot at an extension or free agency after three or four seasons before he reaches 28 or 29 years of age.

The deals signed by Payne, Simmons and Lawrence all are worth between $22.5 million and $23.5 million per year. And they come with between $59-$60 million in guaranteed money.

New York Jets team president Hymie Elhai, team owner Christopher Johnson, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, team owner Woody Johnson, and head coach Robert Saleh pose during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets Have To Balance Salary Cap

Williams will average $24 million per season, which is higher than Payne, Simmons and Lawrence. And his guaranteed money is higher than the other deals.

Williams had been looking to beat those numbers and be the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Donald. He’s done that now.

The Jets, obviously, want to show they value Williams. But they don’t want to over-value him when there are other bills to pay now, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and in future extensions. The team knows it will eventually have to negotiate extensions for second-year players Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

The Jets initially wanted to get Williams extended for five years instead of four.

