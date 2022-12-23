All Offense in Seattle vs. Kansas City

Seahawks vs. Chiefs, 1 ET

Once again, we get the Kansas City Chiefs rolling in another season. They’ve won yet another division title and now are basically just doing a few tune-up games before the playoffs start. The Seahawks had a promising start to the year and have already won significantly more games than I expected. They are in second place within the division and currently sit eighth in the playoff standings.

If I told you that the quarterback in this game has 3,671 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, you probably would’ve thought that I was talking about Patrick Mahomes. Nope, these are the eye-popping stats of one Geno Smith. This is easily the best season of his career. This is probably his best wide receiver core ever, too. Still, the luck has run out a bit for Seattle as they’ve lost four of their past five games. They’ve been in every single game, but haven’t found a way to close out the games and went from being 6-3 to 7-7. The biggest problem is that the Seattle defense is no longer the dominant force it once was. They are allowing exactly the same amount of points on the year s their offense is producing: 25.4. That’s a pretty strong offense, but obviously not helping any of the defense. Now they have the difficult task of trying to slow down a Chiefs offense that is among the best in the league.

The Chiefs looked kind of crappy last week against the Texans. Then again, who really gets excited or motivated to play the Houston Texans? While the Chiefs have won four of their past five games, three of those wins were one-score games. Four of the games overall were one score. In fact, Kansas City is never really a guarantee to have a blowout win. Only five of their games were more than one score games. None of them were losses, but of those five games, two of those came by 10 points. The other three were more than 10. All of this is to say that the Chiefs probably shouldn’t be picked automatically just because they are 10-point favorites. The important part of this game is for the Chiefs defense to be step up and see how much they can stop a strong enough offense.

10 points are too much, but I won’t be playing it. I think that Seattle probably will keep this a one-score game. If I had to play it, I would lean that way. My favorite bet for this game is the over. At a reasonable 49 points, I like that both of these teams have strong offenses and struggle on defense. It seems like this game total should be more in the 50’s. Play the over.

