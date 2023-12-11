All Hell Breaks Loose During Cowboys-Eagles Fan Fight That Spills Into Charity Auction Table

Videos by OutKick
Absolutely disgusting!
The OutKick Culture Department (the OCD) knew it was going to be an ugly night in the stands at AT&T Stadium with the hated Philadelphia Eagles and their cocky fans invading the Big D while Dak and Dem Boyz are riding high and looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
And the OCD was right — it was ugly!
It’s one thing to get into a DISGUSTING NFL fan fight in the concourse at Jerry’s World, it’s another thing to see a DISGUSTING fan fight spill into the charity memorabilia table where people were just trying to bid on Tom Brady and Michael Jordan jerseys in peace — FOR CHARITY.
Jerry, it’s probably time to move the charity tables.
Meanwhile, over at Texas Live!, the massive entertainment complex one parking lot over from AT&T Stadium, fists and bodies were flying in what looks like a very nasty chick brawl between a couple of Dallas’ finest fans.
Now let's go over to Texas Live! where fists and bodies were flying during the Cowboys game. pic.twitter.com/L9absGXzJR— Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 11, 2023
And finally, let’s see how Eagles fans handled that whoopin’ that moved them out of the NFC East lead.
Update:
There was also this big brawl outside AT&T Stadium after the game.