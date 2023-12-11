All Hell Breaks Loose During Cowboys-Eagles Fan Fight That Spills Into Charity Auction Table

The OutKick Culture Department (the OCD) knew it was going to be an ugly night in the stands at AT&T Stadium with the hated Philadelphia Eagles and their cocky fans invading the Big D while Dak and Dem Boyz are riding high and looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

And the OCD was right — it was ugly!

Eagles and Cowboys fans got into a fan fight during Sunday night’s game that spilled into a charity memorabilia stand at AT&T Stadium. / Twitter

It’s one thing to get into a DISGUSTING NFL fan fight in the concourse at Jerry’s World, it’s another thing to see a DISGUSTING fan fight spill into the charity memorabilia table where people were just trying to bid on Tom Brady and Michael Jordan jerseys in peace — FOR CHARITY.

Jerry, it’s probably time to move the charity tables.

Meanwhile, over at Texas Live!, the massive entertainment complex one parking lot over from AT&T Stadium, fists and bodies were flying in what looks like a very nasty chick brawl between a couple of Dallas’ finest fans.

And finally, let’s see how Eagles fans handled that whoopin’ that moved them out of the NFC East lead.

Update:

There was also this big brawl outside AT&T Stadium after the game.

