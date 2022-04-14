All-Female Prison Hit With Pregnancies After Housing Transgender Inmates

Two pregnancies have been reported out of New Jersey’s Edna Mahan all-female correctional facility.

The prison houses 800 total prisoners, 27 of whom are transgender.

In 2021, a lawsuit brought forward by the ACLU and a transgender woman called for Edna Mahan to include transgender female inmates.

Both sides reached a settlement that ultimately fulfilled the ACLU’s complaint.

According to the Daily Mail, there is no requirement for sex reassignment ordered by Edna Mahan to bring on trans inmates.

Allegations that trans prisoners were engaging in consensual sex with female prisoners began surfacing last year, and both newly-announced pregnancies reportedly occurred during consensual encounters. No word on whether both pregnancies were caused by the same inmate.

The prison union of correctional officers has long been opposed to the inclusion of male-to-female prisoners.

“We opposed this policy change believing it would be detrimental to the general population of female inmates being housed at Edna Mahan and also bring added stress to our correctional police officers assigned to this institution,” Union President William Sullivan said.

Since 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has suggested shutting down the correctional facility due to its dreadful history.

