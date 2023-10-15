Alix Earle Is Ready For Dolphins Football, Fitness Model Mom Is California Dreaming & Jason Garrett’s A Big Ice Spice Fan

Videos by OutKick

AI might have gotten me

I’m in the mountains this weekend enjoying all that they have to offer this time of year. I don’t know if the thin mountain air is to blame, but I might have been tricked by AI this morning and the fact that I can’t tell is a little worrisome. More on that in a minute.

But first, we’re through seven weeks of College Football action and this week proved once again why the game of football, played by college kids, is so much fun.

There were blown leads, teams getting absolutely manhandled, and of course my favorite, a good old fashioned upset. Some teams are finally starting to get tested and either proving they belong or that they might be a tad overhyped.

One of the teams that might have been overhyped prior to kickoff on Saturday is No. 10 USC. They traveled to South Bend to take on No. 21 Notre Dame for what was supposed to be a close game. It was anything but that.

Fans storm the field at Notre Dame Stadium after beating #USC pic.twitter.com/vr94jw4fiX — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) October 15, 2023

The Irish put it on the Trojans handing them a 48-20 loss, their first of the season. Caleb Williams struggled and couldn’t stop giving the ball to the Notre Dame defense.

It was the kind of game that ends Heisman hopes. It also puts embarrassing moments on tape. As bad as the interception by Williams is on this play, his attempt at a tackle is much worse.

Xavier Watts picks off Caleb Williams! Notre Dame ball at the USC 12 pic.twitter.com/rjFYtJjw8c — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) October 14, 2023

Upsets are the best

As bad as the loss to Notre Dame was for USC, things could have been much worse. Ask No. 19 Washington State, who took on an unranked 3-3 Arizona at home and got absolutely destroyed.

The Cougars put up 6 points in the first quarter and that was all. Had they held Arizona to less than that they would have been fine. They did not.

The Wildcats put up 44 points for the kind of upset of ranked opponent that gets the blood flowing.

The faces of the players and coaches say it all…



A frustrating night ends for Washington State with a 44-6 loss to Arizona. The Cougs offense continued to struggle as they only made it into Wildcat territory TWICE the entire game, putting up just 234 yards pic.twitter.com/Kqj2KPiYdg — Alex Crescenti (@alex_crescenti) October 15, 2023

Unfortunately we didn’t get an upset of one of the teams at the very top. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all took care of business.

The only thing better than a random Top 25 team being taken down by an unranked team is one of the teams vying for a playoff spot taking an unexpected loss.

There’s always next week. I’d love nothing more that to see unranked UCF head into Norman and hand No. 5 Oklahoma a loss.

That would be great, but what would be even better next weekend is No. 6 Penn State making the trip to Columbus and handing No. 3 Ohio State a loss. If I can’t have a UCF win over Oklahoma, I’ll take a Nittany Lions victory on Saturday.

I’m a sucker for a good light display

There aren’t many things about the holidays, including Halloween, that get me going like an over the top light display. The more over the top the better.

I’m talking about the kind of display that is set to music and puts on a show. I don’t know what it is about them, it could be the fact that I would never have the patience needed to set them up.

I don’t know. Whatever it is, inject it in my veins.

This guy gets it. He’s got the lights set to music then he’s thrown in spotlights and fire. This is what I’m talking about. Send those electricity bills through the roof – these are awesome.

If anyone comes across these send them my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

AI: under investigation

Back to the AI situation before we wrap it up and get the Sunday rolling. So when I was sifting through Instagram models this morning I couldn’t decide if one was real or the product of AI.

It could go either way.

I said the hell with it, I’m going to post her/it anyway and see if anyone wants to take a guess at which one could possibly be AI. I honestly can’t tell.

Shoot me an email if you think you know which one I’m referring to and let me know whether we have a case of too many filters being used or an artificial intelligence breach.

The last thing I want to be doing on these Sunday morning versions of the best column in America is serving up AI. Screencaps readers deserve better than that.

I’ll let you know right now it’s not Charley Hull. AI is not dominating a pair of tight pants like that under any circumstances, I don’t care how awesome the technology gets.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

This is insane.



Keon Coleman, one-handed pic.twitter.com/xZSGIdEnZq — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 14, 2023

This will never get old pic.twitter.com/CvMX98MrnE — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) October 15, 2023

Jason Garrett: big Ice Spice fan pic.twitter.com/rRkkp8rjeJ — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) October 15, 2023

Perfect Illinois hit the game winning FG against Maryland showing the Kevin James meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/c6Hs9ED1w0 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 14, 2023

What a sport pic.twitter.com/jymbOAFUfz — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 15, 2023

Watch out ref 😅 pic.twitter.com/Edk4KAGdix — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

Tulane DB DJ Douglas is proof that when you gotta go, you gotta go… 💦😂 pic.twitter.com/oXwapeHwpl — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) October 14, 2023

A fan just stormed on to the field and the police officer just made the best tackle of the night. #LSU pic.twitter.com/gsfulAULUT — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) October 15, 2023