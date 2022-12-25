Alix Earle Has A Christmas Card For You, Instagram’s Finest Say Merry Christmas & Zach Wilson’s Mom Calls Jets Fans Toxic

Merry Christmas!

I assume if you’re reading this right now you’re looking for a little break from that overrated thing called family time. It’s not that it isn’t an important part of life, there could even be arguments made that it’s a necessary part of life, but there should be limits placed on it.

With Christmas on Sunday this year, the NFL had almost a full slate of games scheduled on Saturday. As is the case this time of year, there were a lot of playoff implications. There are teams trying to improve their seeding with the last few weeks of the regular season while others are trying sneak into the postseason.

It’s early on Christmas morning so I’m not going to hit all of the games from Saturday, but there were a few early presents handed out by the football gods.

The Vikings magic continued thanks to a 61-yard field goal off the foot of Greg Joseph that was good from probably 65. It put a lump coal in the Giants stocking and improved Minnesota’s record to 12-3 as the top teams in the NFC continue to battle for the top seed.

Things are getting really tight at the top of the NFC. The Cowboys surviving Minshew Mania has a lot to do with that. The next couple of weeks are going to be important for a handful of the teams as they eye a first-round bye.

The Steelers scored a late touchdown on the same night they honored Franco Harris to hold off Mike Tomlin’s first losing season for at least another week. They still have a couple of weeks left to do what seemed impossible earlier this season.

UNREAL.



Pickett to Pickens to give the @steelers the lead with less than a minute left!



📺: #LVvsPIT on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VCKxO9Jfbs — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

The AFC South has joined the fight for the worst division

The Ryan Tannehill-less Titans lost at home to the now two win Texans. The loss dropped Tennessee’s record to 7-8 and caused the AFC South to join the NFC South as the only two divisions in the NFL where every team has a losing record.

The race for the worst division in the NFL just heated up.

The Jaguars now lead the AFC South 👀🐆 pic.twitter.com/vwBRTjHC8K — PFF (@PFF) December 24, 2022

Merry Christmas Commanders fans!

Commanders fans can no longer say the that NFL never got them anything for Christmas. On Christmas Eve they informed the team and their fans that they weren’t insane, well at least as far as this play at the end of the loss to the Giants is concerned.

As their eyes told them when it happened, this is defensive pass interference and a flag should have been thrown. Acknowledging the missed call after the fact makes everything better.

The #NFL informed Commanders that officials should have called DPI on final play in loss to Giants, via NFL Networkhttps://t.co/PldYOqJVkHpic.twitter.com/WRvnAHu031 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2022

240 rushing yards 😤

240 rushing yards 😤



The @Panthers have set a franchise record for most rushing yards in the first half!

Carolina Panthers have 240 rushing yards in the first half



that's the most first half rushing yards for any team since 2006 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 24, 2022

