Alicia Silverstone Strips Down In PETA Ad, Implores Clueless America: ‘Don’t Be A Prick’

Yeah, they can be pretty annoying, but there’s no doubt PETA knows how to get some attention. For one of their latest ads, the animal rights group enlisted the help of actress Alicia Silverstone… in the buff.

The Clueless star — who has been a vegan since 1999, putting her squarely in PETA’s target demo — stripped down and posed in front of an array of cacti wearing nothing but leather boots.

Vegan leather boots.

The ad sported a short and to-the-point message: “Don’t Be A Prick. Wear Vegan.”

Alicia Silverstone showed some skin in PETA’s latest ad. (Screenshot: YouTube/Peta)

Get it? Prick? Cactuses?

The 46-year-old actress gave some insights into the campaign in a behind-the-scenes video.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals,” she said, “that is what I’m after.”

I’m not sure anyone’s going to go vegan after seeing a risque photo of Alicia Silverstone. If I’m being honest, I was eating a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich while looking at the ad, and I finished that sandwich.

Whatever helps her sleep at night and justifies the inherent risk of standing in front of cacti in your birthday suit.

“I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin’, never, nope — but I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me,” she said.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone is part of a new anti-leather campaign from PETA. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Silverstone And Peta Want People To Use Vegan Leathers

Silverstone also talked about the problems with the leather, and believe it or not, her case went deeper than “it’s made of cows.”

“The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It’s just not sustainable. The Earth can’t handle it,” Silverstone tells.

Yeah, I hear you, Alicia, and if you want to be to tell America’s biker gangs to stop wearing real leather, be my guest.

“Hey, Nails, Axle? Could you and the fellas do me a favor and start wearing some apple or cactus leather vests? Thanks!”

Maybe Silverstone won’t be the one to change their minds, but she does want to convince some of the world’s leading designers to opt for vegan materials.

“My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers,” she said “I’d rather go naked than wear animals.”

PETA says they plan to launch the ad on a billboard in Times Square during the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

