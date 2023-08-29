Alice Cooper Saga Shows Why It’s So Important For People To Fight For Children | Tomi Lahren

updated

Videos by OutKick

Well folks, the new leftist litmus test appears to be whether or not you’re willing to deny biology, truth and reality in order to appease the very vocal and very militant minority.

The latest victim, rocker Alice Cooper, who when specifically and explicitly asked by in an interview with Stereogum about gender identity said the following, 

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that, I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’”

Alice Cooper

Basically, that while he understands there are true cases of transgenderism, he’s concerned it has become a fad and a fad pushed on young kids. 

Bingo. Nail meets head. 

But because he dared to speak the truth, outrage. Of course. 

Vampyre Cosmetics cut ties with Cooper over it, posting this before deleting their entire Twitter account. 

Makeup Brand Drops Alice Cooper After He Slams Transgenderism, Woke Ideology

Once again, the same song and dance and the same lie. 

If you reject the notion that innocent and vulnerable CHILDREN should be used as pawns in some kind of trans social experiment, you are “denying access to healthcare.”

That’s a lie. Opposing irreversible and permanent surgical or hormonal changes on minors is not opposition to healthcare, its opposition to child abuse.

And we need to start coming right out and saying that. 

Stop tiptoeing. Stop negotiating with pedophiles and groomers and child exploiters. 

We have a duty to confront this nonsense boldly and unapologetically. 

Stop using their language. Stop cowering in the corner because you’re afraid you’ll be called “anti-trans.” 

Stop letting these people set the rules. 

We don’t play by those rules and we never should have given this radical movement an inch. We should have never coddled it in the first place. 

Alice Cooper Says Transgenderism Has Gotten ‘Absurd,’ Rips Woke Ideology, And That’s Coming From A Man Named Alice

If adults want to play these games, let ‘em. 

But the sentiment from all of us should be, over my dead body will you mess with children. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

Alice CooperTomi LahrenTomi Lahren Final Thoughts

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

