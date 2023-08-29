Alice Cooper Saga Shows Why It’s So Important For People To Fight For Children | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Well folks, the new leftist litmus test appears to be whether or not you’re willing to deny biology, truth and reality in order to appease the very vocal and very militant minority.

The latest victim, rocker Alice Cooper, who when specifically and explicitly asked by in an interview with Stereogum about gender identity said the following,

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that, I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’” Alice Cooper

Basically, that while he understands there are true cases of transgenderism, he’s concerned it has become a fad and a fad pushed on young kids.

Bingo. Nail meets head.

But because he dared to speak the truth, outrage. Of course.

Vampyre Cosmetics cut ties with Cooper over it, posting this before deleting their entire Twitter account.

Once again, the same song and dance and the same lie.

If you reject the notion that innocent and vulnerable CHILDREN should be used as pawns in some kind of trans social experiment, you are “denying access to healthcare.”

That’s a lie. Opposing irreversible and permanent surgical or hormonal changes on minors is not opposition to healthcare, its opposition to child abuse.

And we need to start coming right out and saying that.

Stop tiptoeing. Stop negotiating with pedophiles and groomers and child exploiters.

We have a duty to confront this nonsense boldly and unapologetically.

Stop using their language. Stop cowering in the corner because you’re afraid you’ll be called “anti-trans.”

Stop letting these people set the rules.

We don’t play by those rules and we never should have given this radical movement an inch. We should have never coddled it in the first place.

If adults want to play these games, let ‘em.

But the sentiment from all of us should be, over my dead body will you mess with children.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

