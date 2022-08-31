Alfredo Sauce & Tomato Spills Strike US Highways With Delicious Delays

Traffic near Memphis, Tennessee came to a grinding, albeit delicious, halt when a truck carrying Alfredo sauce overturned and spilled its creamy contents onto the highway.

The incident happened on Interstate 55 in Memphis at around 5 pm on Tuesday. Always fantastic when this kind of thing happens around rush hour.

Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries. Police and fire crews didn’t confirm that there was an Alfredo sauce slick across one of the city’s thoroughfares, but an on-scene reporter did.

Officials didn’t say how long it would take to clean the sauce off the road, but that seems like something that could take quite some time.

The Memphis Alfredo Sauce Disaster of ’22 wasn’t the only food-related traffic incident that occurred yesterday.

Early Wednesday morning, a big rig carrying 300,000 tomatoes crashed and spilled the fruits — yes, tomatoes are fruits; look it up — all over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Vacaville, California.

Truck spills nearly 300,000 tomatoes on California highway after it overturned https://t.co/I44qyQi1KJ pic.twitter.com/yG8bUlznl1 — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2022

Three cars were also involved in this incident and CBS News reported that several people were treated at local hospitals.

Could there be a spike in prices the next time you saunter into your favorite Italian joint? Only time will tell.

There’s been an epidemic of food and beverages being spilled on US roads and causing traffic delays.

Several weeks ago a truck overturned in Kentucky and dumped Bud Light all over the road.

A Bud Light incident, a tomato incident, and an alfredo sauce incident all within a few weeks. Logically, a spaghetti incident would be next, if it wasn’t already the name of a sub-par Guns N’ Roses record.