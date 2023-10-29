Teen Says Sucker Punching Innocent People Was Just A Simple Mistake: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Texas teenager Alford Lewis brutally attacked innocent strangers, but he wants the public to know it was just “a mistake.”

Lewis, who is 19, had someone film him as he ran up on two people at Wortham Park in Houston and sucker punched them. He also appeared to attempt to body slam one of the individuals, but failed. Now, Lewis is trying to spin the situation as nothing more than an innocent mistake anyone could have made.

“I just made a mistake, and everybody makes a mistake,” Lewis told KHOU 11 when confronted about the videos.

He further added in downright bizarre fashion, “I know that from the video, all you see is the bad part about it, but what people didn’t see is that I shook his hand after and gave the man a hug.”

KHOU 11 reported police are investigating, but haven’t been able to identify the two men attacked. You can watch the absurd interview below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Texas teen punches random people for fun.

The entire interview with KHOU 11 was downright shocking and pretty surreal. You can die from being sucker punched. There are people in prison in America right now for throwing a punch during a bar fight that resulted in a guy hitting his head and dying.

It’s way easier to occur than people might think. On the flip side, it’s also a great way to have a pistol round sent through your chest if you’re the attacker.

People in Texas like guns, and concealed carry is popular. Sucker punching someone who is armed is a great way to end up dead.

Texas teen Alford Lewis filmed himself attacking innocent people. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Yet, instead of acknowledging that he was not just playing with the lives of others but also his own, Alford Lewis just wants the public to know it was a mistake.

Not only was it an innocent mistake (that could have killed someone), but they hugged it out in the end. Do you believe that? I certainly do not. People generally don’t like shaking hands with a violent attacker.

Texas teen Aflord Lewis claims attacking innocent people was just “a mistake.” (Credit: Getty Images)

Hopefully, the police find the victims and a judge throws the book at Lewis. A civilized society simply can’t tolerate this kind of behavior and violence. Alford Lewis could have killed someone and could have also died if he’d chosen the wrong target. There must be consequences for that kind of conduct. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.