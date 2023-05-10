Videos by OutKick

Alexis Morris is currently a free agent. The 23-year-old guard was waived on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the team that drafted her last month promoted her first game on Twitter.

Morris, a former five-star recruit in the women’s college basketball Class of 2017, had an unusual college career. She committed to Baylor out of high school, but didn’t play for the Bears after being dismissed from the team. The Texas-native then transferred three times to Rutgers, Texas A&M and LSU.

Morris finished her career in Baton Rouge under Kim Mulkey, to whom she committed in the first place. It ended up being a great decision for both sides.

Louisiana State University head coach, Kim Mulkey, shares a story about having to make a tough decision to cut Alexis Morris from her team. She describes Alexis as owning her mistake and giving her a chance at redemption as a valuable lesson for Coaches, Players, and Parents.… pic.twitter.com/PvlYoWdOK3 — Scott Peterman (@coachpeterman) April 6, 2023

Not only did Morris drop 21 points in a national championship win over Iowa, her 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists led to First-Team All-SEC honors. She has Jimmer Caitlin Clark range.

After cutting down the nets with LSU at the beginning of April, Morris was drafted in the second round by Connecticut with the No. 22 overall pick. The Sun reached the WNBA Finals last season but lost 3-1.

Alexis Morris is now unemployed.

Connecticut added Morris during the offseason, who knows a thing or two about how to win. She joined the team on April 30th for training camp.

Here she come 😈 @AlexisMorrisWBB made her presence known at Day One of Training Camp! pic.twitter.com/GxF4j103sE — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 30, 2023

Her first professional game took place on Wednesday and Morris saw eight minutes. The team hyped her up on Twitter during pregame warmups.

Less than three hours later, Morris was off of the team.

Welp I just got waived. Thank you Sun nation 😘😘😘 — Steelo (@AlexisMorrisWBB) May 10, 2023

The team announced the move more than an hour later.

ROSTER UPDATE: Connecticut Sun Waives Diamond Battles, Alexis Morris and Ashten Prechtel. pic.twitter.com/zEnfyOoKeG — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) May 10, 2023

Morris is in good spirits, wants others to approach the situation with her same energy, and vows to return. It’s up!

Bro don’t call me or text me on no sad behavior, it’s up!!!! It’s too much cheese and oppurtunities out here to be sad. Im the COMEBACK KID! I will be back



LUUUUUUTHORRRRRRRRRR — Steelo (@AlexisMorrisWBB) May 10, 2023

Despite the positive attitude, it was a tough Wednesday for Morris. Less than an hour after riding the high of her first professional game, and getting love on social media, she was cut. Business is ruthless!