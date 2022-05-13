Alex Rodriguez Has Interest In Buying Miami Marlins

They’re not yet for sale, but the Miami Marlins already have a prospective buyer, Alex Rodriguez.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, A-Rod would be interested in purchasing the Marlins for the right price, if, and when the team is made available.

Miami is currently owned by Bruce Sherman, who purchased the club in 2017 for $1.2 billion. His winning bid included a 4% ownership stake from Derek Jeter, who was made the team’s CEO. Plenty of people in the know, including, Heyman, expect Sherman to seriously entertain offers to sell the club, largely due to a balance sheet that shows the club continuously losing money.

Additionally, Miami’s attendance is among the worst in the league and has been for years. Rodriguez’ former Yankees teammate, Jeter, sold his stake and stepped stepped down from his role as the club’s CEO in February. Could this be A-Rod’s chance to finally one-up Jeter, the man whose New York presence moved him from his preferred position of shortstop to third base?

Time will tell.

The 46-year-old Alex Rodriguez isn’t new to sports ownership. He is currently part owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and he and his then-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, previously attempted to purchase the New York Mets. Rodriguez and Lopez ultimately lost out to current Mets owner, Steve Cohen, who purchased the club in 2020.

Previous ownership bid aside, there are plenty of reasons why A-Rod would be interested in acquiring the Marlins. He grew up in the area, turned down a scholarship offer from the University of Miami (in order to begin his pro career), and recently saw his nephew, shortstop Joe Dunand, called up to the big leagues by the Marlins. And oh yeah, there’s also the idea of succeeding where Jeter couldn’t.

Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the majors, finishing his career with more than 3,000 hits and 696 home runs. He was a three-time American League MVP and 14-time All-Star. Since retiring after the 2016 season, Rodriguez has stayed around the game, currently working MLB broadcasts for ESPN.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF