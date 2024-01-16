It’s been 18 Years Since Alex Ovechkin Scored One Of The Most Brain-Melting Goals In Hockey History

Videos by OutKick

I was scrolling through social media this morning when I stumbled across a video of one of the greatest goals in NHL history: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scoring from his back against the Arizona — then, Phoenix — Coyotes.

It turns out, that video wasn’t floating around because it’s still one of the most unbelievable goals ever scored in hockey history, but it happened on January 16, 2006, making it the 18th anniversary of the goal that made everyone say, “Yeah, this Ovechkin guy might turn out to be pretty good.”

Now, nearly two decades since that goal, Ovechkin is closing in all Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. This only makes that goal even more interesting considering The Great One was behind the Coyotes bench at the time.

If you don’t remember this goal, you will as soon as you see it, but first, let’s set the stage.

Alex Ovechkin’s debut in 2005-06 was one of the headlines of the NHL’s return from a season-long lockout. (Photo by George Bridges/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

2005-06 Was An Important Year For The NHL And It Was Headlined By Some Rookie Debuts

This happened during the 2005-06 season, the first after the NHL’s season-long lockout in 2005-06. The NHL needed something to rekindle public interest after a year off, and the debut seasons of a couple of generational players was just the ticket. Both Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin made their highly anticipated debuts, which kicked off a rivalry between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Both were expected to make instant impacts. Ovechkin came into the league with some professional experience in his native Russia already.

Sure enough, they both made impacts despite being on some brutal teams. Both the Penguins and Capitals finished last in their respective divisions.

However, it was Ovechkin’s goal against the Coyotes in January of that season that made it clear we were dealing with one of the greatest natural goal-scorers to ever play the game.

Almost twenty years later, I still have trouble figuring out how he did this…

This Goal Was Possibly The Earliest Sign That Ovechkin Would Be One Of The All-Time Great Scorers

Poor Brian Boucher is going to see that one on highlight reels until the end of time. But honestly, what was he supposed to do on that one?

Nothing, that’s what.

What I often forget is that that goal was scored during Wayne Gretzky’s tenure as the coach of the Coyotes. The shot of him looking at the Jumbotron is so interesting.

Did he realize at that moment that if anyone was going to be able to come close to breaking his NHL record of 894 goals, it might be this kid? The one who just scored from his back while sliding head-first into the boards?

That record was thought to be unbreakable. While Ovechkin eclipsing that total doesn’t look as certain as it did after last season thanks in part to a slow start this season, it’s still doable.

We’ll see how much gas Ovie still has in the tank. He still plays as hard and as physically as he did ten years ago. The guy has a nose for the net, so if he’s healthy he can certainly get it done.

