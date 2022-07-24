Blue Jays’ Alex Manoah Talked ALL The Trash To The Red Sox After Strikeouts

One of the most entertaining things in all of baseball is when pitchers talk trash after striking out guys at the plate, and it’s even better when it’s the road pitcher doing the jawing.

What makes it so entertaining is that we don’t see it all that often, but when Alex Manoah steps on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays it’s a guarantee we’re going to be treated to some fireworks.

Those fireworks were on full display in Boston on Saturday.

Fresh off beating the Red Sox 28-5 the night before, Toronto handed the ball to Manoah and he carried the momentum into Saturday’s contest.

The 24-year-old All-Star sat down seven Red Sox in six innings pitched and was sure to talk all the trash while doing so.

Bobby Dalbec got the best of Manoah early in the game with a home run and a single, but the Blue Jays pitcher sat him down in the sixth inning. While walking to the dugout after what was the third out with the Dalbec strikeout, Manoah looked at him and said “sit down, bi–h” not once, but twice.

Alek Manoah strikes out the side with a side of beef 😡 pic.twitter.com/OZKTuMvIsb — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) July 23, 2022

Franchy Cordero got the wrath of Manoah as well after striking out, with Manoah telling him to “sit the f–k down.” Cordero gave him a little grin while walking back to the dugout.

Alek Manoah, Nasty 82mph Slider… "Sit the F down." pic.twitter.com/hDbYMareIt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2022

After the game, Manoah was asked about all the trash talking he was handing out and he claimed he was simply arguing about BioSteel and Gatorade.

“I think I had said, ‘Let’s go get some BioSteel.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, man, you need to go get some Gatorade.’ And I was like, ‘No, you need to go sit down, I’m going to go get some BioSteel,” Manoah told The Athletic.

Good one.