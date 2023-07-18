Alex Galchenyuk Issues Statement After Arrest; Will Enter Assistance Program

Videos by OutKick

NHLer Alex Galchenyuk has issued his first statement since being arrested and having his contract terminated earlier this month.

The Arizona Coyotes terminated the forward’s contract after details emerged about a startling incident in which he allegedly threatened police officers during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Galchenyuk tweeted a statement in which he apologized and announced that he was entering the NHL’s player assistance program.

The letter — addressed to the Arizona Coyotes organization, his teammates, and fans — began with a mea culpa July 9 incident.

“My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful,” Galchenyuk wrote. “I let you down and I am truly sorry. While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me a chance to do what I love, play professional hockey.”

Galchenyuk then said that he was checking into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, adding that he hopes to get the help he needs to keep from making a similar mistake down the line.

He wrapped up the letter by apologizing once again, and

The 29-year-old was set to begin his third stint with the Coyotes. He signed with the team on July 1 but was waived less than two weeks later due to this incident.

Galchenyuk has 11 NHL seasons under his belt and most recently played for the Colorado Avalanche.

