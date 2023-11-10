Alex Galchenyuk Arrest Video Shows Former NHL Player Shouting N-Word In Police Car, Threatening Cop’s Family

Videos by OutKick

Warning: Strong language included

A video released by the Scottsdale Police Department on Thursday showed former NHL player and Arizona Coyote Alex Galchenyuk’s July 9 arrest, showing a deranged Galchenyuk shouting the N-word from the back seat of a cop car and shouting threats at the officers and their families.

The bodycam footage showed Galchenyuk screaming with wounds visible on his right cheek. As reported on OutKick, details of the 29-year-old’s arrest noted the ex-Coyotes’ shocking vulgarities shouted at the officers during his arrest.

Galchenyuk was found lying outside of his BMW, blatantly drunk, on July 9. He reportedly hopped a curb and struck a vehicle as he drove the car intoxicated.

He made threats against the officers’ families, citing connections in Russia, and called a black officer racial slurs.

“Drop me off right f**king here, and all your families will live forever,” Galchenyuk says in the video.

“There’s gonna be one f**king phone call, and you’ll never see your f**king family again,” he added. “How scary is that? Holy f**k, one phone call, and you’re dead. Your whole f**king bloodline is dead. How nuts is that? …

“You know the Russians will make a f**king bolognese out of you, n***a.”

The Coyotes released Galchenyuk days after the arrest as the shocking details of his behavior were released. Galchenyuk played seven seasons in the NHL with seven different teams.

Arizona released the following statement on Alex Galchenyuk’s terminated contract:

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

“As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team’s right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract.”

The Arizona Coyotes have waived forward Alex Galchenyuk, less than two weeks after signing him. (Getty Images)