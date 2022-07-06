Alex Berenson Settles With Twitter, Back On Platform After Longterm Ban

In August 2021, former New York Times reporter, independent writer and author Alex Berenson was permanently suspended from Twitter for daring to question the efficacy of COVID vaccines.

Berenson’s original “offending” tweet still cannot be shared, but the updated recreation is below, where he says the vaccines don’t “stop infection or transmission:”

It doesn’t stop infection.

Or transmission.



Don’t think of it as a vaccine.



Think of it – at best – as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS.



And we want to mandate it?

Insanity. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 6, 2022

This is inarguably true, the vaccines do not stop infection or transmission, and this was well documented even when he made the original statement in August 2021.

Twitter banned him anyway.

As a result, Berenson filed a lawsuit against Twitter, with results yet to be decided.

Until today.

In a celebratory post on Wednesday, Berenson announced his return to the platform and a bit more details on the backstory of his fight with the tech company and their admission of error.

Interestingly, in response to an inquiry from Elon Musk, he said he hopes to have more to report “in the near future” with regards to the government potentially placing pressure on Twitter to censor his work:

I wish I could, @elonmusk, but the settlement with @Twitter prevents me from doing so. However, in the near future I hope and expect to have more to report. https://t.co/vela05eY1K — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 6, 2022

Berenson joined the Clay and Buck radio show to discuss further.

This is fantastic news for anyone looking to get opinions and data outside of the accepted COVID orthodoxy.

He was one of the first with a national platform to openly speak out against lockdowns and masks, and early on identified many flaws with the mRNA vaccines that are now widely acknowledged.

It’s unquestionably a victory for freedom of speech as well; Twitter often hides behind their Section 230 protections, but as Elon Musk has repeatedly said, the site functions as a modern town square.

Allowing progressives to censor opinions there based on their own vague and often inaccurate criteria is intolerable.

If you think someone’s ideas are bad, explain why and beat them in the court of public opinion.

Progressives, especially those on and employed by Twitter, can’t do that. Therefore they resort to censorship and “permanent suspensions” for those who dare disagree.

It doesn’t matter how often the heterodox thinkers are proven right, to them, the important thing is that only one side be heard. The side that aligns with their political ideology.

Masks and lockdowns have been utterly disproven as effective strategies to deal with COVID, just like Berenson (and many others) explained in 2020. The vaccines have conclusively proven to be less effective than the CDC, Dr. Fauci and The Experts™originally claimed, just like Berenson explained in 2021.

None of that mattered to Twitter. Without their hand being forced, they may never have let him back on the platform.

But today at least, reason and sanity claimed a small victory, with hopefully larger and more permanent victories yet to come.