Alec Bohm Bloodied After Slamming His Own Bat

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm accidentally cut himself with his own bat after striking out. He slammed his bat on the bat rack and sliced his neck making a complete fool of himself. We’ve all slammed things — we just rarely end of injuring ourselves over it.

Clear disgust on his face because he knows how impactful his actions are. A struggling Phillies team sitting 11 games back of the first place Mets and key contributors are losing fights to the bat rack. It’s looking bleak in Philly.

This isn’t even the craziest thing we’ve seen from Bohm in 2022, either — earlier this season, Bohm could be seen saying “I fu***** hate this place,” referring to Phillies fans following a throwing error where he was booed. A tough year thus far for Alec Bohm as he’s hitting .262 with just three homers. Maybe he reached his breaking point and needed to take some anger out?

Bohm was able to stay in the game following this incident, so nothing to really worry about. Just the embarrassment.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

