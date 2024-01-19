Deja Vu: Alec Baldwin Indicted On Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Once Again

Videos by OutKick

It seemed like Alec Baldwin was out of the woods as far as criminal charges were concerned for his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

It seemed that way, but the actor has once again been indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to The New York Times, a grand jury in New Mexico indicted Baldwin exactly one year after the previous attempt to charge the actor failed.

New prosecutors — Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis — picked up the case and managed to get the grand jury to issue an indictment.

After the first attempt to charge Baldwin — who also served as a producer on Rust — fell apart, there was always a belief that another attempt to get a charge to stick could happen. Sure enough, it did, and it doesn’t exactly seem like his legal team was particularly surprised by this most recent development.

Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, stated on Friday after news of the indictment broke: “We look forward to our day in court,” they said.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being shot on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Baldwin Is Facing Another Charge Related To October 2021 Incident

Alec Baldwin will surely want them to bring their A-game if this thing goes to trial. A conviction could hand the actor as much as 18 months in prison.

He was, of course, the one holding the gun that fired and killed Hutchins. However, he has alleged that he was told there weren’t any live round in the gun. Furthermore, he claimed to have not pulled the trigger, causing the gun to fire.

However, one of the reasons there was another push to charge Baldwin is because a forensic report commissioned by the prosecution indicated that wasn’t possible.

