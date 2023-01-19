Alec Baldwin Facing Involuntary Manslaughter

Actor Alec Baldwin faces an involuntary manslaughter charge for his involvement in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The charges stem from the October 21, 2021 incident on the set of Baldwin’s film Rust. The actor was rehearsing for a scene and discharged a firearm which killed the cinematographer.

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement, per CNBC. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set.”

The production’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

One of Guitierrez-Reed’s attorneys. Jason Bowles, stated the following to Fox News after his client was charged:

“Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the ‘dummy’ round box,” he said. “Who put those in there and why is the central question.”

The incident occurred while the production was shooting a scene in a small church on New Mexico’s Bonanza Creek Ranch. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Baldwin Says He Never Pulled The Trigger

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys say that she spun the chamber to show assistant director Dave Halls what was in it. They alleged that Halls then gave the revolver to Baldwin and said it was “cold,” which means it was safe.

According to CNBC, Halls admitted that he had not thoroughly checked the firearm before giving it to the actor.

Baldwin himself has been adamant that he never pulled the trigger In both a highly-publicized prime-time interview and a podcast episode. He did, however, admit to pulling the hammer of the .45-caliber revolver back and releasing it.

Last year, Baldwin was also named in a wrongful death filed by Hutchin’s family lawsuit. The suit cited “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” by Baldwin and others who were “responsible for the safety on the set.”

Hutchins’ husband revealed in October 2022 that the suit had been settled.

Baldwin has also filed a cross-complaint against other Rust crew members who he claims placed false blame on him.

