Alcohol May Have Played Role In Adam Zimmer’s Death

One week after Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer passed away, new details surrounding his death have emerged. It now appears as if alcohol contributed to the untimely passing of the 38-year-old coach.

Per a report from Minnesota’s Star Tribune, Zimmer was found on his couch with an eye injury. Police entered the home to perform a welfare check because of reports that he “had passed out from drinking.”

A cause of death has still not been determined and Mendota Heights police had previously stated that foul play had not been suspected.

Zimmer was found dead on the afternoon of October 31st.

Adam Zimmer died last week at the age of 38.

Zimmer Had Been Working With The Bengals Remotely

Once police conducted their welfare check and discovered Zimmer’s body, they noticed that he “appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye,” per the Star Tribune. Additionally, a court filing stated that police had been given information that Zimmer may been drinking excessively.

Adam Zimmer was the son of former Bengals and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. Adam served on his father’s coaching staffs with both clubs. Upon Zimmer’s passing, Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” said Brown. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

In addition to Brown’s statement, plenty of others – including the Vikings – expressed their condolences and tributes to Adam Zimmer. That includes his sister Corri Zimmer White who in an emotional Instagram message, said in part: ”My heart is physically hurting so bad. I miss you so much big brother.”

She later added: “He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask.”

Adam Zimmer coached in the NFL from 2006 until the time of his passing. He was part of the 2009 New Orleans staff that won the Super Bowl.

