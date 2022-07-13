Albert Pujols Will Compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby

No, this is not a headline from 2006.

Albert Pujols will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles.

Rumors had recently leaked that Pujols might be in the field, but the news was confirmed on Tuesday by the most reputable source possible; Pujols himself:

The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/H97IEIXAJ5 — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) July 12, 2022

The likelihood of Pujols competing in the Derby grew once it was announced that he and Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera would be named to the teams as “legacy” All-Stars:

Pujols joins Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso as confirmed participants, with several more likely to be announced in coming days.

The Cardinals slugger and first ballot Hall of Famer has unquestionably declined as he’s gotten into his 40’s, last hitting 20 home runs in 2019.

That said, his career numbers are remarkable and easily deserving of a spot in the derby.

Pujols ranks fifth in home runs all time and third in runs batted in, behind only Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. He’s also 10th in hits, ahead of other MLB legends like Willie Mays and Cal Ripken Jr.

After playing in Los Angeles for part of the 2021 season, Pujols is also making a return to Dodger Stadium for the exhibition.

The Derby will get underway on Monday, July 18th and now has an intriguing storyline; how will the 42-year old Albert Pujols do against some of baseball’s best young players?