Here’s Albert Pujols’ Path To Joining The ‘700 Home Run Club’ After Passing A-Rod For 4th All-Time With 697

Albert Pujols is on an absolute tear. The 42-year-old (ish?) slugger cannot stop hitting home runs during the second half of the 2022 season and is quickly closing in on 700 all-time.

On Saturday night, Pujols hit his 696th career home run. That left him tied with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most in MLB history. Emotions were flowing throughout the ballpark.

Crying Cardinals fans embrace after watching Albert Pujols hit home run #696. pic.twitter.com/3GFXmWYHxn — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) September 11, 2022

Less than 24 hours, The Machine did it again. He hit home run No. 697, which moved him into sole possession of fourth, and it came in spectacular fashion.

With the Cardinals down by one in the top of the ninth inning, Pujols took a 93mph pitch 403 feet.

Albert Pujols’ 697th home run was a two-run, go-ahead blast.

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! Albert Pujols puts the Cardinals on top in the ninth with No. 697!!!!!!



With the home run on Sunday, Pujols trails only three players in history. It would take a miracle to catch them, so he will likely finish his career at the end of this season in fourth behind:

1 — Barry Bonds — 762 home runs

2 — Hank Aaron — 755 home runs

3 — Babe Ruth — 714 home runs

While a top-three finish is not within reach, the exclusive 700 club is. Pujols needs three more home runs to become the fourth player in MLB history to hit the 700-mark.

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run-home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The home run was the 697th of Pujols career, moving him to 4th place all time in MLB home runs.

He has 21 games to do so. Two at home against Milwaukee, five at home against Cincinnati, three in San Diego, three in Los Angeles, three on the road against the Brewers, three at home against the Pirates and three on the road in Pittsburgh. It’s very possible that he will get there.

Pujols is mashing. He has 18 on the season and hit just eight before the month of July. All of the other 10 have come since July 10th.

It has been absolutely insane what Pujols has done on the back half of this season and we can only hope that his dinger-hitting ways continue.