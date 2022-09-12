Here’s Albert Pujols’ Path To Joining The ‘700 Home Run Club’ After Passing A-Rod For 4th All-Time With 697

Albert Pujols is on an absolute tear. The 42-year-old (ish?) slugger cannot stop hitting home runs during the second half of the 2022 season and is quickly closing in on 700 all-time.
On Saturday night, Pujols hit his 696th career home run. That left him tied with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most in MLB history. Emotions were flowing throughout the ballpark.
Less than 24 hours, The Machine did it again. He hit home run No. 697, which moved him into sole possession of fourth, and it came in spectacular fashion.
With the Cardinals down by one in the top of the ninth inning, Pujols took a 93mph pitch 403 feet.
Albert Pujols’ 697th home run was a two-run, go-ahead blast.
With the home run on Sunday, Pujols trails only three players in history. It would take a miracle to catch them, so he will likely finish his career at the end of this season in fourth behind:
- 1 — Barry Bonds — 762 home runs
- 2 — Hank Aaron — 755 home runs
- 3 — Babe Ruth — 714 home runs
While a top-three finish is not within reach, the exclusive 700 club is. Pujols needs three more home runs to become the fourth player in MLB history to hit the 700-mark.
He has 21 games to do so. Two at home against Milwaukee, five at home against Cincinnati, three in San Diego, three in Los Angeles, three on the road against the Brewers, three at home against the Pirates and three on the road in Pittsburgh. It’s very possible that he will get there.
Pujols is mashing. He has 18 on the season and hit just eight before the month of July. All of the other 10 have come since July 10th.
It has been absolutely insane what Pujols has done on the back half of this season and we can only hope that his dinger-hitting ways continue.