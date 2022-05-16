Albert Pujols Made His Pitching Debut On Sunday

Albert Pujols did something Sunday that he hadn’t done in his previous 2,987 regular season career games – he took the mound.

With the Cardinals safely ahead of San Francisco 15-2 and looking to save the arms of the pitching staff, Pujols was called on to toe the rubber in the top of the ninth. It marked the first time in his 22-year MLB career that he’d pitched in a game.

Upon taking the hill, it was clear that he’d never previously played the position. Pujols gave up a walk and three hits, (which included a three run shot, and a solo bomb) but did eventually find a way to secure the game’s final three outs.

After Pujols walked the first batter he faced, Evan Longoria stepped to the plate and hit a soft single to left, then asked if he could keep the ball.

Watch Longoria single off Pujols below.

.@Evan3Longoria got a hit off @PujolsFive and asked to keep the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/c9xLqGn8Vf — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2022

“A dream come true to say that I did it,” said Pujols following St. Louis’ 15-6 win. “It was fun. It wasn’t fun giving up two bombs. I think the fans had a good time. I’m sure the guys that took me deep did, too.”

After giving up four earned runs, the 42-year-old Pujols finished his one inning pitched with a whopping 36.00 ERA. “The thing is, I couldn’t even get it there,” a grinning Pujols said of his pitching performance, shortly after the game. “Every time I tried to keep it down, I was bouncing it.”

Prior to moonlighting as a relief pitcher, Pujols DH’d for the Cards, tallying two hits, two walks and an RBI.

Look out Ohtani.

St. Louis begins a four game series with the Mets in New York this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm EST.

