‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Eats An Absurd Amount Of Calories Every Day

Alan Ritchson needs to eat like a professional athlete to maintain his muscle mass.

Ritchson shot to A-list status after blowing up as the lead actor in the hit Amazon series “Reacher,” and he’s quickly become one of the most popular names in Hollywood.

Long gone are the days of “Blue Mountain State.” He’s cranking out massive hits, and doing it in impressive fashion.

As “Reacher” fans know, Ritchson is a massive human, just like the character is in the books. How did he get so strong?

By eating a lot, and he now has to maintain an absurd caloric intake to make sure he doesn’t lose weight from where he’s at, which is right around 245 pounds.

Alan Ritchson has a crazy daily caloric intake. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Ritchson revealed during an interview on “Inside of You” with Michael Rosenbaum that he must eat at least 4,000 calories a day to just *MAINTAIN* his body.

He’s not putting down 4,000 calories in an attempt to pack on more muscle. That’s what he must consume daily in order to just keep the status quo.

You can watch his full comments below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The average human needs around 2,000 calories a day in order to meet their dietary needs. Athletes need a lot more given what they burn, and that’s the level Ritchson is at.

It might not sound like a ton on paper, but 4,000 calories every single day is nuts. A quarter pounder with cheese from McDonald’s is just north of 400 calories.

Imagine eating 10 of those every single day of the year to just make sure you don’t drop a pound. That’s the kind of intake Alan Ritchson needs.

Pigging out on the weekends or vacation is one thing. Consuming 28,000 a week is downright outrageous, but it seems to be working out for him.

“Reacher” is a massive hit, and the fact he’s such a physically imposing person is a reason why.

Alan Ritchson needs to eat a lot of food every day.(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Now, would I recommend regular people eat like this? Absolutely not. I used to be fat, and I used to consume a hell of a lot more than 2,000 calories a day. Drinking eight cans of Mountain Dew every day will do that to you.

Then I decided to get in shape, and the rest is history. I have way more energy, feel better and definitely look better.

It's officially been four years without a single drop of soda or any drink containing sugar.



I went from drinking eight Mountain Dews a day to drinking only black coffee and ice cold light beer.



Give up sugar, folks. I'm living proof of what a terrible thing it is for you. pic.twitter.com/yg4a1Futj9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 28, 2022

So, no, I do not encourage anyone not training for a sport or war to follow Alan Ritchson’s diet. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.