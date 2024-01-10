Alan Ritchson Explains Going Jack Reacher On A Criminal During A Date With His Wife

Videos by OutKick

Alan Ritchson might have a little Jack Reacher in him, and he has no tolerance for criminals.

Ritchson has skyrocketed to fame playing the title character in the hit Amazon series. The entire show is about Jack Reacher saving the day, killing bad guys and never losing.

It’s one of the best non-woke shows ever made. If you love fun entertainment, then you need to be watching “Reacher.”

Well, turns out Ritchson has a bit of the same kind of spirit when it comes to stopping crime, and he put it to use on a date with his wife.

Alan Ritchson stops criminal in Canada.

While trying to enjoy a nice relaxing night with his wife, the “Reacher” star saw something he just couldn’t tolerate:

Crime.

“We [Ritchson and his wife] were on a date in Montreal walking to a very nice dinner all dressed up, and we saw somebody breaking into a car. And, like, she put it together before I did because he was just hanging out with glass everywhere, ruining through somebody’s stuff and came out with all these bags. She goes, ‘I think he’s breaking into that car.’ And I was like, ‘By gosh, I think you’re right.’ And she goes, ‘Don’t do it!’ And I was like, ‘Instant Reacher Mode,’ and I was like, ‘Some justice has to be done here.’ And I chased that dude like four blocks and tossed him into a building until the cops came,” the “Reacher” star explained in clip with ETALK.

You can watch him break down the carnage of the situation below, and send your thoughts and reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ritchson might be the real deal.

Here’s a little bit of inside information for everyone who might not already know it. The overwhelming majority of actors are unbelievably soft and weak people. The odds your favorite tough guy actor is actually tough is close to zero.

Athletes and people in Hollywood are the fakest tough guys on the planet. There are some exceptions, but you have to remember these people read lines for a living. They’re not doing HVT hits in Syria under intense gunfire. It’s all for show.

Having said that, Alan Ritchson jumping in on the action like he was actually Jack Reacher is awesome. You couldn’t have scripted it better.

Imagine trying to rob a car and next thing you know a guy who is tall and probably weighs near 250 pounds in prime shape is slamming you against a building. Not ideal. That’s going to be a bad day.

It’s also not surprising Ritchson did the right thing. He’s been open about growing up in a strict military family with a very structured upbringing. That generally instills proper behavior.

Alan Ritchson stopped a car robbery in progress in Canada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video)

Let this serve as a warning to criminals everywhere. “Reacher” might be a fictional story, but Alan Ritchson will give you a beatdown if he catches you up to any funny business around him. As for everyone else, start watching “Reacher.” You can thank me later.