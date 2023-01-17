Retired Army pilot Alan Mack has a crazy life story and survived getting shot down during Operation Anaconda.

Mack served as a helicopter pilot in the legendary and iconic 160th SOAR, which is the world’s greatest helicopter unit. He flew the “Horse Soldiers” into Afghanistan in the opening days of the War on Terror, and most notably, flew a helicopter that was shot down during the Battle of Takur Ghar during Operation Anaconda.

The helicopter he was piloting carried two Medal of Honor recipients, including legendary CCT John Chapman. I spoke with Mack about his career, the Battle of Takur Ghar, the opening phase of Afghanistan and much more. Grab a beer and fire the latest episode of “American Joyride” up below. He’s an awesome guy.

For those of you looking for more American Joyride episodes with guests similar to Alan Mack, you can check out some more episodes below.