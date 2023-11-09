Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Jimmy Buffett During CMA Awards

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Buffett was honored with a very classy performance from Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band.

Buffett passed away at the age of 76 back at the start of September, and the tragic news sent shockwaves through the music world.

The man had been an icon for decades, released several major hits and always brought good vibes no matter the setting.

Now, it’s been a few months since his passing at an age that simply feels too young, and Jackson and Brown went all out Wednesday night during the CMA Awards.

Jimmy Buffett honored by Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown band.

The two country music powerhouses took the stage Wednesday night for a dual performance of Buffett’s hits “Pirates and Parrots” and “Margaritaville.”

Go ahead and make yourself a margarita before firing this up. I don’t care what time it is wherever you’re reading this. You have my permission. Now, let’s take a few sips and definitely enjoy!

This was a very classy gesture from Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band.

As I saw several people tweet, you might be cool, but you’ll never be Alan Jackson in a Hawaiian shirt and cowboy hat honoring Jimmy Buffett cool.

There’s simply no way you’re having a bad time if Buffett’s music is on in the background. When you think of low-key party vibe music, you think of Jimmy Buffett.

I only had the chance to go to one Buffett concert in my life. It was back in 2017, and I loved it. I’ve never seen so many people getting after it and having fun.

Below is a picture from the truly awesome night. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and I’ll tell you all about it! Yes, I also recognize that’s from back when I was fat, but check out the shirt!

Above is a photo of me at a 2017 Jimmy Buffett concert with two people whose identities are redacted for national security purposes. (Credit: David Hookstead)

RIP to a true legend and props to Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band for the unbelievably awesome gesture. That’s the kind of stuff you love to see.