Alabama’s Quinerly Leaves NCAA Tournament Game Vs. Notre Dame With Knee Injury

Alabama junior point guard Jahvon Quinerly left the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame Friday afternoon in the opening minutes with a knee injury and did not return in the first half.

“I haven’t heard anything from the trainer,” Alabama coach Nate Oates said during a timeout in TNT’s coverage of the game midway through the first half in San Diego. “He said he felt something in his knee.”

Oates went to the court when Quinerly went down in the opening five minutes of the NCAA West Region opener.

“It’s something with his left knee, but I don’t know yet,” Oats said.

Quinerly was driving to the basket with Notre Dame up 3-2 when his left leg buckled. He could be heard moaning in pain before being helped off.

Quinerly is the Tide’s second leading scorer with 14.3 points a game and leads the team in assists with 4.2 a game. He has started 27 games this season.

No. 11 seed Notre Dame (23-10) beat Rutgers in a play-in game on Wednesday to reach the field of 64. No. 4 seed Alabama (19-13) trailed the Fighting Irish, 34-33, late in the first half.