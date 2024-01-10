Alabama’s Nick Saban Retiring As One Of Greatest Coaches Ever

Videos by OutKick

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has coached his last game.

ESPN’s Chris Low, who is Saban’s closest friend in the media, reported Wednesday afternoon that Saban will be retiring. OutKick sources later confirmed Saban will not coach next season.

OutKick reported in September that Saban was likely to retire after the 2023 or 2024 season, according to an exclusive interview with a good friend of Saban from back in his days as LSU’s coach from 2000-04.

Nick Saban Leads All With Seven National Championships

Saban, 72, leads college football with seven national championships – one at LSU in the 2003 season and six at Alabama (2009, ’11, ’12, ’15, ’17 and ’20). Saban also finished as national championship runner-up three times in the 2016, ’18 and ’21 seasons.

Former Alabama coach Bear Bryant won six national championships at Alabama from 1961-79 after taking over the Tide in 1958.

The 2023 Alabama team of Saban won his ninth Southeastern Conference title and reached the College Football Playoff final four after a slow start. His last season is believed to be perhaps his greatest coaching job. But the Crimson lost, 27-20, in overtime to eventual national champion Michigan on Jan. 1 in the CFP national semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Saban exits just before dramatic change in college football goes into effect with a new 12-team playoff set for 2024. He never liked the NCAA Transfer Portal that started in the 2021 season, though he was good at getting players from it. And he did not like how Name, Image & Likeness worked, though he did agree with the concept of playing players.

It was Saban’s eighth appearance in the 10-year history of the CFP. Saban won 11 SEC championships in all with two at LSU.

As a college coach, he finishes eight wins short of 300 at 292-71-1. Saban was 201-29 at Alabama from 2007-23, 48-16 at LSU from 2000-04, 34-24-1 at Michigan State from 1995-99 and 9-2 at Toledo in 1990.

Saban left LSU one season after winning the national championship in 2003 to coach the NFL Miami Dolphins, where he was 9-7 and 6-10 before breaking a lucrative contract and returning to college football at Alabama.

