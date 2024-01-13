Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Hire Had One Fan Worried About Where The Coach Was Born

Videos by OutKick

A caller on “The Paul Finebaum Show” made an unusual point about Alabama’s decision to hire Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide officially announced their decision to have the former Washington Huskies head coach lead their program on Friday. DeBoer boasts a proven track of winning at every level of college football and should maintain Alabama’s powerhouse status. He led the Huskies to this year’s CFP title game, eventually losing 34-13 to No. 1-ranked Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome Kalen and Nicole DeBoer, and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to The University of Alabama,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “Coach DeBoer has proven he is a winner and has done an incredible job as a head coach at each of his stops.”

One Fan Thought The DeBoer Hire Was Strange For One Particular Reason

However, “Johnny B. from Alabama” took issue with one odd element of DeBoer’s hiring. Specifically, the part of the country he was born in.

Finebaum took Johnny B.’s call, in which the Alabama native said that the past two coaches to roam the sidelines at Alabama – DeBoer and Saban – both weren’t born in the South.

“West Virginia is where Saban is from and they fought with the Union. Saban is a Yankee and here we done hired another Yankee,” Johnny B. said.

Johnny B. said he was a fan of the hire, just not of the fact that DeBoer was born in South Dakota. Finebaum wisely just moved on from the issue and took another call.

Frankly, the birthplace of the coach holds no concern for anyone in Tuscaloosa. Even Saban himself offered a glowing endorsement of DeBoer after the news broke.

Saban doesn’t offer praise like that too often. If the greatest college coach of all time has faith in a newcomer, you know it’s a good decision, even if he wasn’t born in the Deep South.