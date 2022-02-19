Alabama VP Of Student Life Resigns After Soliciting Prostitution Arrest

Videos by OutKick

The vice president of student life at the University of Alabama notified the school of his resignation after being arrested Thursday on a charge of soliciting prostitution.

Myron Pope, 50, a member of Alabama football’s 1992 National Championship team, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was subsequently released after posting his $1,000 bond, per the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

“I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest. We understand this news will be difficult for our community,” Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said Friday, via Tuscaloosa News. “I will appoint an interim vice president of student life and that person, along with the many professionals in the division, will remain available to all of us. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another.”

A Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman told the Tuscaloosa News that Pope was arrested by members of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and that nobody employed by the university was involved in the arrest.

Pope had been the vice president of student life since May 2020. Pope oversaw an assortment of programs including health and recreation, student media, residential communities etc.

He previously spent 14 years in various roles in higher education at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Photo via: the University of Alabama

