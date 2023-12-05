Alabama Quarterback Tyler Buchner Enters The Transfer Portal, But Football Is Not The Sport He’s Looking To Play Immediately

Videos by OutKick

Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner was one of the hundreds of players Monday to enter the transfer portal in college football, but throwing passes might not be in his future plans.

After transferring from Notre Dame during the off-season, following offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from South Bend, the transfer quarterback was fighting for the starting job. His first opportunity came against South Florida in week three of the season, throwing for only 34 yards in a downpour. He was replaced by Ty Simpson and never saw the field again.

The following Monday, Nick Saban announced that Jalen Milroe would be the starting quarterback moving forward, which paid off for Alabama.

Now, the former Notre Dame transfer has a new plan regarding his future in college athletics. The Alabama quarterback entered his name into the transfer portal, but did so with a different sport attached to his name.

Buchner will be looking for a new home, with the hopes of playing college lacrosse. In high school, he played both lacrosse and football, initially committing to Michigan in 2017 as a midfielder at Bishop’s School in La Jolla, California.

According to Terry Foy, the former Notre Dame quarterback plans on returning to South Bend after the Alabama football season is completed, where he will join the Notre Dame lacrosse team.

Tyler Buchner Would Not Have To Sit A Year In Lacrosse

According to the rules, if Buchner were to enter the transfer portal as a quarterback he would have to sit out a year at his next destination. But, if he were to play Lacrosse, he could be on the field this Spring in the sport. One report from Pete Thamel said that Buchner has not ruled out playing football, but this could be an easy bridge for him to land at his next school

There could be a scenario where Tyler Buchner could play Lacrosse at his next school, while also being involved with a football team. Entering the college football playoffs, Alabama will have both Buchner and Ty Simpson ready if needed.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out for Buchner.