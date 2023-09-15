Tyler Buchner To Start At QB For Alabama This Week, Nick Saban Making The Change:Report

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban has decided to make a change at quarterback this week for Alabama in its game against South Florida, according to reports. Transfer Tyler Buchner is expected to make his first start for the Crimson Tide, after Jalen Milroe started the previous two games.

The move was first reported by 247 Sports.

According to folks in Tuscaloosa, Tyler Buchner spent the majority of the week taking first-team reps, preparing for the upcoming start on Saturday. This is a bold move for coach Nick Saban, deciding to replace Milroe after throwing two interceptions against Texas.

We wondered all off-season who would be the starting quarterback for Alabama in week one. But now the change comes in the week three matchup.

While speaking with the media this week, Nick Saban hinted at a possible change at the position, along with others on the Alabama roster.

“Well, we evaluate every position every week. If guys want security in their position, they need to play well,” Nick Saban said. “Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and to improve. We’ll constantly evaluate that position as we do every other position.”

Tyler Buchner #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a touchdown against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Buchner is very aware of how the Alabama offense should run, spending last season at Notre Dame with Tide OC Tommy Rees. Now, the transfer gets his shot at taking over the position, while Ty Simpson remains down the depth chart.

It will be interesting to see how Alabama runs its offense on Saturday against South Florida. Especially with a rushing attack that has underperformed.

As for Tyler Buchner, his last true start came in the 2023 Gator Bowl against South Carolina. The former Notre Dame QB passed for there touchdowns, while also throwing three interceptions.

Either way, Nick Saban must’ve felt like it was the right time to try his luck with another quarterback, keeping Milroe close by if needed. The Tide shouldn’t have many problems against South Florida, entering the game as 33-point favorites.