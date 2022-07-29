Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts’ look is a different kind of vibe going into the 2022 season.

The sophomore tight end is sporting a mustache and mullet in his official team photo that needs to be seen to be believed.

Feast your eyes on Ouzts’ epic look below. I can promise you won’t be disappointed.

Looking at the TEs on #Alabama's roster and, man, what a difference a year makes for Robbie Ouzts. pic.twitter.com/ESo0C2oM8P — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 28, 2022

Is the 2022 college football season shaping up to be one of the best hair seasons in recent memory?

It seems like we find out about a new player with electric hair every other day. Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Wisconsin passer Graham Mertz and Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles have all juiced up their mullets going into the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 27: Graham Mertz of the Wisconsin Badgers speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Now, Ouzts is in the club, and he brought a mustache along to match it. As you can tell in the tweet above, he didn’t always carry this kind of vibe.

He looked like an innocent kid who hadn’t seen the harshness of life as a freshman. Now, he’s a grizzled man with a mullet and mustache.

As I’ve said many times, mullets change a man in a way that is tough to describe. Life is never the same until you get it shaved off, and I hope for the sake of Alabama football, Ouzts lets it ride!