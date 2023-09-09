Alabama And Texas Release Electric Hype Videos For Primetime Showdown

Videos by OutKick

Alabama and Texas injected fans with a bit of electricity ahead of a highly-anticipated matchup tonight.

The eyes of the college football world are on Tuscaloosa. Tonight, the Crimson Tide and Longhorns will battle it out in what might be the best non-conference game of the year.

Texas and Alabama play Saturday night. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What does a great college football game need? Hype videos. You simply can’t have a big game without great hype videos.

Well, I’m pleased to report Alabama and Texas both understood the assignment and gave fans a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul. You can check out both below.

Alabama:

Texas (featuring The Undertaker):

Who is ready to roll after watching those hype videos? I know I am. Inject it right into my soul. I’m not a fan of either team (I do think Alabama rolls tonight), and I’m still ready to run through a wall.

That’s the sign of a great hype video. When it pulls in outside fans and elevates the pulse, then you know you’re doing something right.

Plus, throw in a major celebrity like The Undertaker and it takes things to a new level.

Alabama and Texas both released awesome hype videos. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are very few things better than a great non-conference game in college football. Fans crave them. It’s much better than watching powerhouses beat up on directional schools.

Texas nearly upset Alabama last year, despite Ewers getting hurt. Now, the Longhorns are out for revenge and Ewers will be healthy and slinging it.

Can Quinn Ewers lead Texas to an upset over Alabama? (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Alabama fall? Can Texas roll into Tuscaloosa and steal a win? We’ll find out tonight at 7:00 EST, and these hype videos perfectly set the tone.