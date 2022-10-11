Ratings From Alabama’s Win Over Texas A&M Down From 2021, But Still Respectable

Alabama surviving a scare from Texas A&M put up some big TV ratings Saturday night.

The Aggies came within a final play of upsetting the Crimson Tide in Bryant–Denny Stadium, but a bad pass and solid defense allowed Nick Saban’s team to preserve an undefeated record.

Now, the ratings are out, and a lot of people tuned in for a wild night of action.

Alabama surviving scare from Texas A&M averaged more than seven million viewers on CBS. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide holding off Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies averaged a staggering 7.145 million viewers on CBS in primetime. It was easily the most-watched game of the weekend. Number two was Ohio State beating Michigan State, which averaged just north of 4.4 million viewers on ABC.

The viewership for Alabama/Texas A&M was still down from 2021.

It is worth noting that while that number is still huge, it’s actually down just a bit from the 2021 game. The Aggies upsetting Alabama at home last season averaged 8.33 million viewers on CBS, according to Sports Media Watch.

One of the reasons for the game trending just a shade down might have been the fact nobody had expected it to be close at all given A&M had a 3-2 record entering the game. Last season, the Aggies were 4-2 prior to the upset win, and controlling the game early on likely drew people in hoping to watch the upset unfold.

While the feud between Saban and Fisher was a huge storyline entering the season, it definitely lost energy after Texas A&M stumbled through the team’s first five games.

Even with viewership being slightly down, averaging 7.145 million viewers for a college football game is an outstanding number.

In an era where there are countless entertainment options, pulling an average of at least seven million viewers is a win for the SEC and CBS.

Now, Tennessee and Alabama will square off Saturday in Knoxville on CBS. Both teams are in the top six and the ratings for that one should be off the charts.