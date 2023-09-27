Alabama State Football Player Suspended For Hitting Security Guard On Sideline During Game: Video

Videos by OutKick

An Alabama State football player has been suspended for hitting a security guard on the sideline during the Hornet’s loss at Florida A&M on Sept. 23. The incident was caught on video, and it shows the ASU player going back and forth with a fan in the stands before hitting the security guard in the face.

The player, identified as wide receiver Jacob Freeman by The Advertiser, was arrested by the Florida A&M Police Department and charged with one count of “batter causing bodily harm,” according to TMZ. Freeman has since been released from custody.

Video shows Freeman hitting the security guard in the face causing the guard to immediately grab his mouth/nose. A few Alabama State players rush over to the scene and jaw with some of the fans seated in the section where the incident took place.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Alabama State WR Jacob Freeman was arrested for punching a security guard in the face during a game on Saturday, via @TMZ



The incident, which was caught on video, started when Freeman lost his cool with a fan on the sidelines and tried to confront the fan.… pic.twitter.com/TDbLwkdpQr — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 26, 2023

Alabama State Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable issued a statement about the incident confirming that Freeman has been suspended indefinitely.

“We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the Athletic Department and our University,” the statement read. “There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) shared a statement as well explaining that the conference has “a zero-tolerance policy regarding unsportsmanlike conduct.”