Alabama Run Comes To An End, But The Talk Of 2022-2023 Season Could Continue For A Long Time Inside A Court Room

LOUISVILLE- Questions about this season for Alabama are only just beginning, For all the unfortunate drama off the court, whether it be the tragic incident that led to the loss of life, or the fumbled press conferences. This is only the beginning for some.

The team filed out of he Yum Center in Louisville after Friday’s loss to San Diego State with their heads held down, boarding the bus back to the hotel located just across the street. Nate Oats sat in the front seat as the bus pulled out, with a few Alabama fans waving goodbye as they pulled out.

“I can’t believe that just happened, I guess I need to cancel the next two nights at the hotel. This just sucks,” one Alabama fan said as he left the arena.

A line stretching almost to the front door, Alabama fans were waiting to ask the front desk if they could get out of an extra few nights in Louisville. Just across the walkway, the Alabama team bus pulled up, with a few family members consoling their kids, as they headed for their rooms to pack up their bags.

The stay in Louisville did not last as long as everyone predicted, but questions regarding this season will continue on, even as Alabama fans start paying further attention to the football team’s Spring practice. To many, this was the season that their team would cut down the nets, but now they were hoping to cut down on their spending in Louisville.

Nate Oats mentioned after the loss that this was one of the most memorable season’s in Alabama history, which is certainly hard to argue with for a multitude of reasons. Questions regarding the tragedy on the strip in January will continue to be asked. But the next time we hear about the fatal incident will most likely be in a courtroom, not at a podium.

It wasn’t brought up postgame, which wasn’t the right time. No, a court room is the next place we hear about the tragic incident in January. The next time Brandon Miller returns to Tuscaloosa after leaving for the NBA, will most likely be to testify at the trial of his former teammate Darius Miles.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 24: Micah Parrish #3 of the San Diego State Aztecs battles for the ball against Jahvon Quinerly #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

We all witnessed just what type of player Brandon Miller could be at the next level, but on Friday night in Louisville, he was trying to figure out what went so wrong. San Diego State was the better team, not fazed by Alabama’s 9-0 run in the second half, they just kept fighting.

In one of the most surprising stats on the NCAA Tournament, Brandon Miller was held to just nine points, going 3-19 from the field, with six turnovers. His teammates struggled just as much, combining to go 3-27 from three-point range.

“I mean, I think it was a pretty successful season. Made it to the Sweet 16,” Brandon Miller said postgame. “Probably one of the biggest tournaments I’ve ever played in in my life. I think we really just came to have fun really and just compete at a high level.”

‘One Of The Most Memorable Seasons Ever’ For Alabama

As for Nate Oats, he will play this season out in his head for a very long time.

“I’ll say it’s one of the most memorable seasons ever. It’s not easy to win the regular season, the SEC Tournament in the same year and make a Sweet-16,” Nate Oats said postgame.

Given that this team had a great looking path to a final four, it’s hard not to think about the ‘what ifs’ in regards to making a Final Four. For the first time in NCAA Tournament history, there will not be a one-seed in the Elite Eight. Alabama joins Houston, Arizona and Purdue in No.1 seeds not making it to the final round.

Unfortunately, this will be one of the most memorable seasons in Alabama history, for off-court reasons as well.

We will all remember Brandon Miller and what he did on the court. But it will also be difficult to not think of him off the court when discussing the 2022-2023 season.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with head coach Nate Oats during the second half against the Missouri Tigers during the SEC Basketball Tournament Semifinals at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If the Alabama public relations department could get a second chance, I wonder how much would change. The rest of the team shouldn’t have an invisible asterisk by the 2022-2023 season, but there’s nothing they can do about it now.

As the team departed the arena, with rain falling from the skies, you could see the disappointment of what could’ve been on their faces.

The next few years will be filled with far too many “what ifs” about the 2022-23 Alabama men’s basketball team, some of those in no relation to the on-court production.

Making my way back to the hotel, another Alabama fan joined me in the elevator, drowning the disappointment with a Bud Light while mumbling a few words.

“Ugh, they just whipped us. Well, it’s football season now, Roll Tide.”