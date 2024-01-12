Alabama Releases Chilling Nick Saban Tribute That’s A Punch Straight To The Emotions

Videos by OutKick

Alabama released a tribute Thursday to honor Nick Saban, and it’s guaranteed to have college football fans up in their feelings.

Saban hung up his whistle for good after a career that might never be replicated. He finished his college football coaching career with seven national titles – six with Alabama – and a run of domination that was truly incredible to watch unfold.

It’s not simply the end of an era. The greatest coach to ever do it is walking away, and that has people sharing a lot of different reactions.

One fan texted me it was like when his grandmother died. Now, Alabama has released an incredible tribute video.

Alabama drops incredible Nick Saban tribute video.

The Crimson Tide are sending out their coach in style, and while that doesn’t include an annoying goodbye tour that has become the norm in sports, it does include one hell of a tribute video.

Alabama dropped a viral captioned “Greatness Witnessed,” and if there was ever a must-watch in the college football world, it’s this one.

Alabama honors Saban with incredible video.

Alabama honors Saban with incredible video.

I’m certainly not an Alabama fan by any stretch of the imagination, but I know a great tribute video when I see one.

That video is the perfect way to send Nick Saban out in style. It was like stepping into a time machine and taking a long walk down memory lane.

What Nick Saban did at Alabama was nothing short of absolutely incredible. He inherited an Alabama program that had lost its edge. Nobody feared the Crimson Tide when he took over.

He responded by turning it into the greatest dynasty in college football history and rattling off six national titles and several more close calls.

Alabama releases incredible Nick Saban tribute video. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The former Alabama coach will be remembered as the greatest coach to ever do it as he rides off into the sunset. Godspeed in retirement, Saban. You've earned it.